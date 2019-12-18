THINGS TO DO
CONTEST
• The Pennsylvania Resources Council invites student and adult amateur photographers throughout the state to enter the 35th annual Gene Capaldi Lens on Litter Photo Contest, which is designed to highlight the impact of litter on the environment and scenic qualities of the commonwealth.
Winning photographers receive cash prizes and see their photos used in a variety of promotional venues.
Event organizers also use submitted photos to identify sites for cleanup through local action.
Entrants are encouraged to focus their lenses not just on litter but also the visual and environmental impacts of litter. Complete contest rules are available at www.prc.org/lens-litter. Entries will be accepted through Dec. 31.
FUNDRAISERS
• Eight home built between 1860 and 1910 will be on display as part of Franklin Preservation’s Historic Homes Holiday Tour, which will be held 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
A shuttle bus will be available both days.
Tickets are $15 in advance, and $18 on the day of the event.
They’re sold at the Franklin Area Chamber of Commerce, The Olive Vault in Franklin, and online at Eventbrite.com
The tour begins at Peddlers and Paddlers Inn on Elk Street, where participants must exchange their ticket for a brochure and wristband.
Franklin’s Historic District is one of Pennsylvania’s architectural gems with more than 200 significant buildings that represent more than 20 different styles of architecture.
Proceeds benefit preservation of the district.
Info: Visit www.franklinpreservation.org
• The American Legion Riders Post 852 hosts a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the American Legion, 227 W. Prairie St., Harrisville.
Meals are $8 and include scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee, and fruit cocktail. Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.
VOLUNTEER
• Grove City Area Meals on Wheels needs a coordinator for the Mercer area, which is a volunteer position. This person will accept and screen applications for clients in the Mercer area, and find and schedule drivers to deliver the meals. There are currently drivers in place, though one is needed for Monday through Friday deliveries.
Someone familiar with the Mercer area is preferred. This volunteer would also be part of the steering committee, which meets the fourth Thursday in January, March, May, July, September and November. A background check is required.
Info: Contact Wanda Fenstermacher at 724-458-5688 or wfenst@gmail.com
• Mercer County Special Olympics is looking for volunteers to help with fundraising, volunteer recruitment, secretarial work, public awareness, and coaching.
For more information, call 724-877-4401, visit “Special Olympics PA – Mercer County” on Facebook, or email info@sopamercercounty.org
