• Slippery Rock University presents “Eileen Ivers’ A Joyful Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the Union. Ivers, a star of the original Riverdance, is an accomplished fiddler who captures the spirit of the season through music and dance, including some Irish pieces.
Info and tickets: Visit www.sru.edu/pas or call 724-738-2616.
• Opera Westminster will present “The Shepherds’ Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, in the Wallace Memorial Chapel on Westminster College’s campus. It is free and open to the public.
The tale by William Russo, late composer and leader of the jazz repertory movement, presents a unique twist on the story of the nativity. It portrays a very threatening thief and his nasty, old wife as they cook up a sinister plan to steal three oblivious shepherds’ fattest sheep.
Dr. Anne Hagan Bentz, associate professor of voice and executive director of the New Castle Lyric Opera Company, will direct the opera. Kathy Mansell, pianist, will present the music. Info: Contact Bentz at 724-946-6045 or bentzah@westminster.edu
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra presents “Holiday Traditions” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Butler Intermediate High School, 551 Fairground Hill Road, Butler. Info and tickets: Call 724-283-1402 or visit www.butlersymphony.org
• Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents Holiday Season Favorites with Pittsburgh Symphony Brass at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Memorial Church of Our Father, Foxburg. Info and tickets: Visit alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153.
• The annual holiday handbell concert will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. The concert will feature the Celebration Ringers, the Revelation Ringers, and the Glenn Memorial Ringers of Tower Church, which features nationally acclaimed handbell soloist Sue Garton.
Enjoy secular and sacred Christmas tunes with vocal soloists and instrumentalists. Admission is free, but a goodwill offering will be accepted to help cover the expenses of music and bell repair.
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center; performances include gospel, country and contemporary music. Admission is free. Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary holds a soup supper on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and soup will be sold until it’s gone. The cost is $6 for two bowls and dessert. Take-out orders are $6 per quart.
• Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills, is holding a craft, soup, bake and rummage sale with a prize auction and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Info: Call 724-253-2424.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland runs from dusk to 10 p.m. through Jan. 5 at the Big Butler Fairgrounds, 1127 New Castle Road, Prospect. Tune in your radio as you drive through this light and music display, which features hundreds of thousands of LED lights. The journey ends at Santa’s Village. Cost is $25 per car, or $40 for a mini-bus, limo or activity van.
Info: Visit www.ShadrackChristmas.com
• Zelienople hosts Miracle on Main Street at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, along Main Street. There will be free horse-drawn carriage rides, light-up parade, live nativity, reindeer, carolers and more.
Info: Visit www.facebook.com/MMSZelienople
• The Mercer state police barracks is hosting its annual holiday toy drive through Dec. 16. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the station, 826 Franklin Road, Jackson Township.
This toy drive is held in conjunction with the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County to help local children have a present-filled holiday.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Books and Brews group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
» Therapy dogs visit the library from 11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month for Paws to Read. The program gives children ages 5 and up a chance to read to dogs, which helps improve reading skills.
Slippery Rock Community Library is located at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, invites families to become “nature detectives” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Uncover the mysteries of map reading and basic compass use, then use your new skills by practicing on an actual orienteering course.
This course is designed for ages six and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the weather and be prepared to spend time outside.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for today, Dec. 4.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
• Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City hosts its annual Tower Train Display on these dates: 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 as part of Olde Town Christmas; and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14. Also on Dec. 7, Shared Hope for Orphans Worldwide will be holding a fair trade show during the train display.
VETERANS
• A veteran service officer with the Disabled American Veterans organization, which typically has office hours at the VA Clinic in Butler, is now be seeing veterans at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, 1831 Perry Highway, Springfield Township.
A representative will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Veterans can get help with eligibility, filing claims, and more. No appointment is necessary, though there may be a short wait. Please bring a copy of your DD214 discharge papers.
