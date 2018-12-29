THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give more life by donating blood and platelets, especially during the busy holiday season, when donations drop. Those who donate through Jan. 6 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, at Grace Church of Harmony, 538 Main St., Harmony.
» Noon to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Good Shepherd Church, 3613 Sharon Road, West Middlesex.
» Noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage.
» 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, at Harmony Echoes School, 33 Oak St., Sandy Lake.
» 12:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, at Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St., Mercer.
BUS TRIPS
• An Anderson Coach and Travel bus will leave various points in northwestern Pennsylvania on Wednesday, Jan. 9, to travel to the 103rd annual Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. Cost is $45 per person. Info: Contact CS Allen Promotions, Conneaut Lake, at 814-671-9947 or csallenauction@gmail.com
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Pokémon Club will meet at 10 a.m. on Saturdays for first grade and up. Attendees are asked to bring cards and a friend.
» The Chess Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays for kids in first grade and up. Attendees may bring their own chess board or borrow one from the library.
» Miss Heather’s Charm School meets monthly for young ladies who have completed grades six through eight. Participants learn how to present themselves confidently in public, how to write a proper thank you note, personal style, grooming, tea and dining etiquette, and more.
The next gathering is Wednesday, Jan. 2. There will be a special craft. Attendees are asked to bring lunch.
» The Kids’ Cooking Club for kids in grades three through six meets Jan. 4, Feb. 1, March 1, and April 5. Club members will learn how to make different snacks, decorate cupcakes and cookies, and learn basic kitchen rules. Attendees are asked to bring an apron.
» Friends of the Library is seeking a president. It is an unpaid position, and candidates should work well with all ages, be positive and enthusiastic, and prepared to work with a small, passionate group of volunteers. The president will chair meetings, organize fundraisers, put together fundraising letters, recruit new members, and coordinate events with library staff. Applications are available at the front desk.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Please note these adjustments to the library’s schedule: Closing early at 1 p.m. on Dec. 31; and closed Jan. 1 and 21.
Info: Call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MEETINGS
• The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Isaac Eaton Camp 504, will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, in the social hall of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel next to the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
OPEN HOUSES
• Weber’s ATA Martial Arts Academy is hosting an open house at its new location, 27 Pine Grove Square, Pine Township, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4. Attendees can tour the new facility, which used to house Sears, meet owner Christian Weber and the staff and instructors, and register for programs. There will be demonstrations and seminars Jan. 4 to 6.
Info: Visit atagrovecity.com or call 724-450-0808.
SEMINARS AND WORKSHOPS
• The Mercer County Master Gardeners will host the “Come Grow with Us” seminar from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Penn State Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township. Registration is 8:30 to 9 a.m.
This year’s event focuses on “Gardening from the Ground Up.” Attendees will learn how to get the best start for the 2019 growing season with topics including pollinators, beneficial bugs, pruning, and more. Cost is $55, which includes a light breakfast, lunch, and seminar materials.
Pre-registration is required.
Info: Visit extension.psu.edu/come-grow-with-us or call 1-877-345-0691 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.