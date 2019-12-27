THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• The American Legion Riders Post 852 hosts a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 18 at the American Legion, 227 W. Prairie St., Harrisville. Meals are $8 and include scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee, and fruit cocktail. Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.
• An auction and spaghetti dinner is being held for Caisen McClearn from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Sharon VFW, 439 E. State St. Caisen is the son of Sara Weisen and Andy McClearn, and he was diagnosed on Nov. 11 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Proceeds will benefit his medical care. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults; $6 for kids under 10; and free for kids under 4. To-go orders will be available.
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts a First Day Hike at 1 p.m. Jan. 1. It will cover just under two miles on the prairie side trails. The hike is considered “easy” for those able to cover the distance and some sloping areas under winter conditions.
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts a First Day Hike at 1 p.m. Jan. 1. Enjoy the North Country National Scenic Trail with the Butler Outdoor Club. Meet at the McDanel’s Launch Area, 118 N. Shore Drive.
Info: Call 724-368-8811.
ETC.
• Registration has started for the 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run that will be held Tuesday in Harmony as part the annual Silvester New Year’s Eve celebration. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. followed by the run at 4:15 p.m.
5K participants will receive a shirt while supplies last. There will be awards for top finishers in several categories.
Info and registration: Visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Harmony/Silvester or www.smileymiles.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.