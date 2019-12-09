THINGS TO DO
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock University’s Old Stone House hosts its annual Christmas Open House from 3 to 7 p.m. today. It’s organized by the Friends of the Old Stone House, and visitors can “step back in time” to see what Christmas was like at an early American stage coach stop and tavern.
The Old Stone House will be decorated in period-appropriate holiday décor and feature period-appropriate music, and Christmas-themed activities and tours will be available. Refreshments will be provided. Admission is free. Donations to help support the work of the Old Stone House will be accepted.
The Old Stone House is located at the intersection of routes 8, 528 and 173, just south of Slippery Rock. Handicapped-accessibility is limited, but accommodations can be made upon request.
Info: Call 724-738-4964.
• Westminster College in New Wilmington holds its annual Christmas vespers worship service at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Will W. Orr Auditorium. The message, “The Wonders of Joseph,” will be shared by the Rev. James Mohr, campus chaplain, and the service will feature scripture readings and special music — including selections from Handel’s “Messiah” — from combined Westminster choirs, Westminster Symphony Orchestra, Brass Quintet and the Handbell Choir.
A punch and cookie reception will follow the service. Admission is free; a goodwill offering will be accepted with proceeds supporting the Student Food Pantry and the annual Spring Break with a Purpose trip.
Info: Contact Diane Gabriel at 724-946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu
• Celebrate the holiday season by joining the Sisters of the Humility of Mary for their annual nativity display, an indoor Advent tradition featuring hundreds of nativity sets from around the world.
It will be set up from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Villa Maria Community Center, 288 Villa Drive, Villa Maria, Pa. Admission and parking are free.
The event will include entertainment from local musicians and choirs. The Villa Farm will sell fresh poinsettias, swags and wreaths, and The Villa Shoppe will sell fair trade items, nativities and unique Christmas gifts.
Also, a roast beef dinner (vegetarian option available) will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Dinner tickets are $15 for a large, $10 for a small, and $5 for a children’s portion. Tickets can be purchased in advance at The Villa Shoppe during regular shop hours or at the door. Takeout is available, and children 4 and under eat free. Both dinners feature Villa Farm raised products.
For more information, visit humilityofmary.org or call 724-964-8920, ext. 3348.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Pick an ornament off of the Wish Tree to help the library. Requested items include cleaning supplies, gift cards, coffee, office supplies and more.
» During the month of December, that library will offer 50 percent off overdue fines. Stop at the library between Dec. 2 and 31 during library hours to pay half of what is owed for fines to be forgiven. This does not apply to fees for lost or damaged materials.
» The library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Pizza Hut’s 2019 fundraiser First Book from Dec. 3 through 31. Visit a participating Pizza Hut or order online to help raise money for the library.
» The Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9. This month’s book is “The Aviator’s Wife” by Melanie Benjamin. James Hughes will lead the group. Copies are available at the front desk.
» A special Christmas shopping event for American Girl doll fans will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Alice Green will be selling handmade clothing for the dolls. Accessories cost $5 to $10, and outfits cost $15 to $25.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This casual group is open to all ages and abilities. Members are currently working on afghans, washcloths, socks and more for Mercer County AWARE and Three Rivers Hospice.
» The Kids’ Cooking Club for grades three through six meets at 6 p.m. Friday. Learn how to make different snacks, decorate baked goods, and learn basic kitchen rules. Bring an apron.
» Registration begins on Dec. 16 at the circulation desk for the Chilly Readers Winter Reading Book Club for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each child will receive a winter reading bingo challenge card to complete for a chance to win prizes. A celebration party will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
» The American Girl Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 18. Girls in grades one through five are invited to enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of choice. There will be 15 minutes of free play at the end of the meeting. Enjoy American Girl Christmas traditions.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and close early at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» A gardening presentation about winter spices and plants will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
» A computer class will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Registration is required. If unable to make it to the class, contact the library to schedule one-on-one training to get help with a computer, tablet or smartphone.
» December at the library is a Grinch-themed month with craft projects for all ages. From Dec. 10 to 13, Christmas ornaments; and Dec. 17 to 20, Christmas open house with refreshments, games and prizes.
» The library is giving back to the community this holiday season by participating in the Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children.” Visit the library to take a tag from the Christmas tree located near the front door. Each tag will have information and gift suggestions for a child who needs special assistance. Unwrapped gifts should be returned to the library by Dec. 17.
» The Friends of the Library group is collecting new books for children in need this Christmas. Bring unwrapped books to the library to place under the Christmas tree. Books will be collected until Dec. 17 and given to local charities for distribution.
» The Friends of the Library group is looking for new members, and they are in need of a secretary, which is a volunteer position. The group meets in April, June, September and December.
Info: Call Lillie Miller at 724-699-4911.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library will close early at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 28, and it will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
MEETING
• The Mercer County Builders Association meets on Wednesday at Hickory VFW Post 6166, Hermitage.
Social time starts at 6:15 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m.
Officers and directors for next year will be installed, the president’s award will be presented, and the March 14 home show will be discussed. Program topics include insurance coverage, and business scams.
This meeting is open to the public. There is no fee for association members. Non-members pay $15.
For more information or to RSVP, call 724-475-4834 or email mcbuilders@myepath.com
