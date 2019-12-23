THINGS TO DO
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Harmony’s family-oriented Silvester New Year’s Eve celebration will be held from 2 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 31 in the area of Main and Mercer streets, Harmony. Welcome the new year on German time in recognition of the community’s heritage at 6 p.m., which is midnight in Germany. There will be races, museum tours, dinner, Christmas three-throwing contest, food, ball drop, fireworks and more.
Info: Call 724-452-6780 or visit www.harmonymuseum.org
• The Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce is helping Lexi Smalley “share the warmth” this holiday season. The 11-year-old girl is collecting socks, gloves and scarves; donations can be left in the bin at the chamber office, 143 N. Diamond St., Mercer. Anyone who needs one of these donations is welcome to stop by and grab a bag.
Info: Call the chamber at 724-662-4185.
• Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland runs from dusk to 10 p.m. through Jan. 5 at the Big Butler Fairgrounds, 1127 New Castle Road, Prospect. Tune in your radio as you drive through this light and music display, which features hundreds of thousands of LED lights. The journey ends at Santa’s Village. Cost is $25 per car, or $40 for a mini-bus, limo or activity van.
Info: Visit www.ShadrackChristmas.com
FUNDRAISERS
• The Stoneboro Celebration Committee hosts the fifth annual Polar Plunge at 11 a.m. Jan. 1 at Stoneboro Beach. Participants must get sponsors; forms are available at Dye’s Ashland station, the Stoneboro post office, the borough building, or by contacting William Everall at 724-376-2206 or weverall@gmail.com
T-shirts are available for $15 while supplies last. If you’re too chicken to take the plunge but still want to raise money, register as a “chicken” and cheer on the Polar Plunge group. Proceeds benefit Stoneboro’s summer celebration, which will be June 26 to 28.
After the event, a party will be held at the Stoneboro Fire Hall with pork and sauerkraut for a donation; bring a dish to share. Plunge participants get free admission for the cornhole tournament. Watch the football games and try your luck with the 50/50 raffle.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Pick an ornament off the Wish Tree to help the library. Requested items include cleaning supplies, gift cards, coffee and office supplies.
» During December, that library will offer 50 percent off overdue fines. Stop at the library during library hours to pay half of what you owe for your fines to be forgiven. This does not apply to fees for lost or damaged materials.
» The library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Pizza Hut’s 2019 fundraiser First Book through Dec. 31. Visit a participating Pizza Hut or order online to help raise money for the library.
» Register at the circulation desk for the Chilly Readers Winter Reading Book Club for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each child will receive a winter reading bingo challenge card to complete for a chance to win prizes. A celebration party will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
» The Graphic Novel Book Club for grades four through seven meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. This month’s book is “Hilo Book 1.”
» The Brown Bag Book Club for grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27. This month’s book is “A Season of Gifts” by Richard Peck. Bring your own supper and be prepared to discuss the book. Contact Miss Heather if you need a copy of the book.
» A Noon Year’s Eve party will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 31. Attendees are asked to bring a snack to share and a donation for kittens at the Grove City Area Pet Rescue. There will be a disco dance party, crafts, activities, photo booth and more.
» Tickets for the Feb. 22 Librarians’ Ball will be sold starting Jan. 2.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and close early at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts a Winter Wonder Walk from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27. This family-friendly walk follows the trails at Jennings.
