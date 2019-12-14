THINGS TO DO
CLASSES
• Collage Coffee and Art House, 221 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts kids’ craft classes every Saturday with a retired Grove City art teacher and stained glass artist. Cost is $2 for ages 2 to 4 with classes at 9 a.m. The cost is $5 for ages 5 and up with classes at 10 a.m. Register at the coffee shop, or online at collage.coffee/events
FUNDRAISERS
• The Grove City Wrestling White Out is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Grove City High School, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City. The Grove City Eagles will be competing against the Hickory Hornets. Bring three non-perishable Items for the Grove City Community Food Pantry and receive a free Grove City Wrestling White Out T-shirt to wear to the match.
• A basket auction and spaghetti dinner is being held for Caisen McClearn from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Sharon VFW, 439 E. State St. Caisen is the son of Sara Weisen and Andy McClearn, and he was diagnosed on Nov. 11 acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Proceeds will benefit his medical care. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults; $6 for kids under 10; and free for kids under 4. To-go orders will be available.
Organizers are looking for auction donations.
Info: Call Ashley Kloos at 724-854-2121 or Rachel Woods at 724-854-9904.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce is helping Lexi Smalley “share the warmth” this holiday season. The 11-year-old girl is collecting socks, gloves and scarves; donations can be left in the bin at the chamber office, 143 N. Diamond St., Mercer. Anyone who needs one of these donations is welcome to stop by and grab a bag.
Info: 724-662-4185.
• Landon Chapin is collecting donations for cats and dogs through Friday as part of Landon’s Christmas Pet Drive 2019. The items will be given to several animal rescue and adoption agencies. Requested items are toys, beds, food, treats and blankets for cats and dogs.
These are the drop-off locations: Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, 143 N. Diamond St., Mercer; The Lakes at Jefferson, 7271 W. Market St., Jefferson Township; Elite EMS, 3625 E. State St., Hermitage; Breakfast At Tiffany’s, 45 S. Walnut St., Sharpsville; Dutch Lane Kennel, 665 Coolspring Church Road, Coolspring Township; and Mercer Elementary School, 301 Lamor Road, Mercer.
Donors can also send monetary contributions through PayPal; those funds will be used to buy more pet supplies and Christmas stockings. The email address for PayPal payments is: Landonpetdrive2019@gmail.com
For information, visit “Landon’s Christmas Pet Drive 2019” on Facebook.
• The Mercer state police barracks is hosting its annual holiday toy drive through Monday. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the station, 826 Franklin Road, Jackson Township.
This toy drive is held in conjunction with the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County to help local children have a present-filled holiday.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Pick an ornament off of the Wish Tree to help the library. Requested items include cleaning supplies, gift cards, coffee, office supplies and more.
» During December, the library will offer 50 percent off overdue fines. Stop at the library between by Dec. 31 during library hours to pay half of what you owe for your fines to be forgiven. This does not apply to fees for lost or damaged materials.
» The library has been selected as a beneficiary of Pizza Hut’s 2019 fundraiser First Book through Dec. 31. Visit a participating Pizza Hut or order online to help raise money for the library.
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 8. An adult must stay with the child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
» Registration begins on Dec. 16 at the circulation desk for the Chilly Readers Winter Reading Book Club for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. Each child will receive a winter reading bingo challenge card to complete for a chance to win prizes. A celebration party will be held at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 31.
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. This month’s book is “Safe House” by Chris Ewan. Copies are available at the front desk.
» The American Girl Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Girls in grades one through five are invited to enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of your choice. There will be 15 minutes of free play at the end of the meeting. Enjoy American Girl Christmas traditions.
» The Kindred Spirits Book Club led by Tina Bedeski meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. This month’s book is “An Amish Christmas” by Cynthia Keller. Copies are available at the front desk.
» A Noon Year’s Eve party will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 31. Attendees are asked to bring a snack to share and a donation for kittens at the Grove City Area Pet Rescue. There will be a disco dance party, crafts, activities, photo booth and more.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and close early at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» December at the library is a Grinch-themed month with craft projects for all ages. From Tuesday through Friday, there will be a Christmas open house with refreshments, games and prizes.
» The book discussion group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s book is “The Bridge” by Karen Kingsbury. Copies of the book and audiobook are available at the circulation desk.
» Join the Mercer County Conservation District at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to learn about animals of the snow. Call the library to register.
» The library is giving back to the community this holiday season by participating in the Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children.” Visit the library to take a tag from the Christmas tree located near the front door. Each tag will have information and gift suggestions for a child who needs special assistance. Unwrapped gifts should be returned to the library by Tuesday.
» The Friends of the Library group is collecting new books for children in need this Christmas. Bring unwrapped books to the library to place under the Christmas tree. Books will be collected until Tuesday and given to local charities for distribution.
» The Friends of the Library group is looking for new members, and they are in need of a secretary, which is a volunteer position. The group meets in April, June, September and December.
Info: Call Lillie Miller at 724-699-4911.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library will close early at 1 p.m. on Dec. 21 and 28, and it will be closed Dec. 24, 25 and 31, and Jan. 1.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for Wednesday.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
• Today is the last day for the Tower Train Display at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City; visit Williamson Hall at the church from 1 to 4 p.m.
STAGE AND THEATER
• The Guthrie Community Theatre presents “Miracle on 34th Street” at 7 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Guthrie, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City. Tickets are $12.
Info and tickets: Visit www.theguthrie.org
