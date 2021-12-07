THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISER
• The VFW Auxiliary is hosting a mix and match cookie sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW on Blair Street in Grove City. Cost is $8 a dozen and proceeds benefit veterans, active military and community projects.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• A model train display with 15 operating trains will be set up from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City.
On Dec. 11, there will be a birthday celebration for Jesus with a movie, crafts and cupcake decorating for kids.
• Harrisville Volunteer Fire Company hosts a pancake and sausage breakfast with Santa 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 11. Adults are $8; kids ages 4 to 12 are $5; and ages 3 and under are free.
Make sure to bring your camera for photos. Proceeds benefit the fire department. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.
OPEN HOUSE
• Pymatuning State Park is hosting a holiday open house at the dam gatehouse from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18. Enjoy a tour and hot beverages while learning about the history of the dam. Info: Contact Emily Borcz at eborcz@pa.gov or 724-932-3142, ext. 106.
VOLUNTEER
• The Grove City Area Education Center for Adults is seeking volunteer classroom aides to assist the instructor at the Grove City location, 118 S. Center St. Resources and training will be provided.
The center offers free one-on-one tutoring and small group instruction in GED readiness and adult basic literacy skills like math, reading and personal computing.
The nonprofit agency operates in partnership with the BC3 Adult Literacy Program with support from the Grove City Area United Way, All Good Things Thrift Shoppe and the Grove City Rotary Club.
It is open 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; and by appointment. Info: Contact Edith Anderson at 724-458-7270 or eanderson.gceca@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.