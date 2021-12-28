THINGS TO DO
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library offers these programs and events:
» Local author Ellaura Shoop will be sharing excerpts from two newest books at 2 p.m. today, Dec. 29; the books will also be available for sale.
» Theresa Tirk is hosting a workshop at 11 a.m. Jan. 15 based on her book “Uncensored: A Guide to Putting on Your Big Girl Panties.”
» “MacDeath,” a murder-mystery dinner theater, will be held at 5:30 p.m. March 4. Info and tickets: Visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.org/events
» Movie Monday is held at 4 p.m. in the community room. The movies are rated “PG” to “R.”
» A career counselor for veterans will be at the library from noon to 4 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Veterans can get help with resumes, interviewing and other resources.
Call or text 724-496-6910 to set up an appointment with a representative from Pennsylvania CareerLink at the library.
» Seniors are invited to come to the library at 11 a.m. Wednesdays for socialization, games and lunch.
» Book club meets at 2 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. The Books and Brews club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday at area restaurants.
» Story time is held at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays at the library; and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 234 N. Main St., Harrisville.
» Lego Club meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
» Toddlers and preschool-aged kids can participate in Play to Learn at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are educational toys and they’ll learn about socializing and sharing.
» Community Game Day for all ages is 4 p.m. Thursdays. Use the library’s board games and cards or bring your own.
» Girls Who Code meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays. The organization aims to empower girls to have confidence in science.
» Geri Fit – senior fitness classes intended to improve balance and build strength – is held from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.
» Free tutors for school-aged students are available through tutor.com
» Support the library when you shop on Amazon Smile. Select “Slippery Rock Community Library” as your designated charity, and the library will receive a portion of your purchase.
Slippery Rock Community Library is located at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com or “Slippery Rock Community Library” on Facebook.
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» The fifth annual Noon Year’s Eve Party will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 31. Guests are asked to bring a snack to share and a donation for Grove City Area Pet Rescue.
Celebrate the new year with a disco dance party, crafts, activities, photo booth, noisemakers, and a balloon drop at noon. Registration is required.
» The library is collecting houseplant clippings for a propagation exchange. Participants can drop off their clippings or plants during the library’s regular hours, and bring a bag or container to take new clippings or plants home.
Those who don’t have clippings to share are welcome to take home one clipping per month or one potted plant every four months.
» The Lego Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» The Pokémon Trading Card Game Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. It is recommended for ages 7 and up.
» Preschool story time for ages 3 to 6 will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Adults are welcome to join the craft portion of story time.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will close at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopen at 10 a.m. Jan. 3.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library, offers these programs and services:
» The library is collecting new children’s picture books, gloves and mittens for local kids. They can be dropped off by Dec. 30.
» The library is collecting children’s artwork to display in the children’s section while it undergoes some improvements.
» Preschool Story Time is is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. Call the library to register.
Mercer Area Library is located at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. It closes at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30, and will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to 3.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Harmony borough and Harmony Museum host the Silvester celebration to ring in the new year on German time. The festivities start at 3 p.m. Dec. 31 with Christmas tree and wreath tossing contests followed by the Silvester 5K at 3:30 p.m. and a 1-Mile Fun Run/Walk at 4:30 p.m.
There will also be food and beverages, year-end specials at local businesses, and a lighted ball drop with fireworks at 6 p.m., which is midnight in Germany. The museum will serve Gluhwein, the traditional hot mulled cider, in souvenir mugs starting at 3 p.m.
Germans call New Year’s Eve “Silvester” after the ancient feast day that commemorated the fourth century Pope Sylvester I, who died on the last day of 335.
Register for the 5K and walk between 1 and 3:15 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Grace Church gym on Main Street in Harmony, or online at runsignup.com/Race/PA/Harmony/HarmonySilvester5K
