• The 71st annual Butler Farm Show will be held Monday through Aug. 10, at the farm show grounds, 625 Evans City Road, Butler. There will be exhibits, tractor pulls, crafts, rides and food.
Info: Call 724-482-4000 or visit www.butlerfarmshow.com
CONCERTS
• Grove City Realty presents the 2019 Downtown Sounds Concert Series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month through August at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in Grove City. The rain location is Grace United Methodist Church, Grove City.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Shannon’s Kandy Kitchen will sell sweet treats at the concerts.
• Friends of Goddard and Maurice K. Goddard State Park, 684 Lake Wilhelm Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music at the Marina Aug. 10 and 11 at Lake Wilhelm. There will be a car cruise from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Info: Call 724-253-4833 or visit www.dcnr.pa.gov
FESTIVAL
• The fifth annual Barkeyville Coffee House Peach Jam Fest will be held from 2 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Barkeyville Church of God, 5433 Pittsburgh Road, Harrisville. Local musicians will perform until 6 p.m. followed by Abbey Road, a Beatles tribute band, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There will be food and craft vendors, Chambersburg peaches, peach pie, and fireworks at dusk.
Info: Email barkeyvillepeachfest@yahoo.com
FUNDRAISERS
• The Oil Region Alliance and Oil Region Coalition of Artists host four public teas celebrating the work of local female artists. Each artist will give a presentation to guests. The teas will be held at the Tarbell House, 324 E. Main St., Titusville.
The dates are Wednesday and Sept. 7. Guests are asked to arrive at 12:30 p.m. for a tour of the historic house followed by the three-course tea. The artists will be selling their works.
For more information or to reserve a spot, contact Juliet Hilburn, house manager, at 814-677-3152 or jhilburn@oilregion.org
• An auction and dinner to benefit an accident victim will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at the Brenneman Farm, 967 Hamburg Road, Fredonia, about a quarter-mile east of Route 58. New item donations are needed for the auction and can include furniture, quilts, tacks, toys, and more.
Items can be dropped off at the farm during evenings in August or the day of the sale. Auction items can be purchased with cash, or check with positive ID.
Info: Call Henry Brenneman at 724-475-3717 or 724-967-6511, or Enos Brenneman at 724-475-2655.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Friends of the Library annual used book sale will be held Monday through Aug. 16. Early bird admission is 9 to 10 a.m. Monday; entry fee is $5.
From Monday to Aug. 10, books and materials will range in price from 25 cents to $2. From Aug. 12 to 14, buy a bag for $5; and on Aug. 15 and 16, buy a bag for $1.
» The Grove City Writers’ Group for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This casual group is open to everyone. Members are working on afghans, washcloths, socks, and more for Mercer County AWARE and Three Rivers Hospice.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» A Monthly fundraiser. “Soup-er Sunday Sales,” will be held the first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic building on Main Street in Sandy Lake. Quarts of homemade soup will be sold plus desserts.
Quarts of soup are $6.50, which includes bread or rolls. Pre-order soup by visiting the library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, during regular hours.
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook.
MEETINGS
• The Mercer County Democratic Party meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hermitage city building, 800 N. Hermitage Road. All Democrats and Independents in the community are invited to attend.
Info: Visit www.facebook.com/MercerCountyPADemocraticParty
• The “ole” Bashline Hospital alumni breakfast group meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Aug. 13, at Eat ‘n Park, Springfield Township. All alumni and hospital friends are invited. RSVP by Aug. 11, by emailing dnl.bash@gmail.com or calling 724-992-1054.
REUNIONS
• The annual O’Conner Family Reunion will be held at noon Sunday at Grove City Memorial Park on West Main Street. Please bring a covered dish of food and a dessert or fruit to share, and plates, cutlery, napkins, etc. Lunch starts at 1 p.m.
Bring a wrapped prize for bingo, along with donations for the raffle. Bring a T-shirt to paint; the paint will be supplied. Bring new addresses and other information to update the family history.
Info: Call Joyce Buchanan at 724-287-5299.
• The Grove City High School class of 1954’s fifth annual luncheon will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, 1948 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township. Meals are Dutch treat.
RSVP by calling 724-458-6861.
SPECIAL EVENT
• The Mercer Art Commission hosts its fifth annual Brews Bands and Bikes event at 11 a.m. today on Courthouse Square in Mercer. Rain date is Aug. 10.
There will be a vintage bike show, a “Miss Mercer” contest with Kelvis Pinup, music from Bishop Road and FX Project, and food. The featured guest is Vicki Scheller with her 1941 WL Harley-Davidson.
Info: Visit “The Mercer Art Commission” on Facebook, or email Michael Craig at artsmercer@gmail.com
