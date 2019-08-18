Things to Do from Aug. 17, 2019

THINGS TO DO
ART
• A new exhibition of photography by Eric Kunsman will open at Arts & Education at the Hoyt, New Castle, on Tuesday, Aug. 20. Titled “Thou art… Will Give” after an inscription on a prison wall, the collection captures the history of the Eastern State Penitentiary.
Kunsman visited the prison and looked through the warden’s logbooks, which contain details about prisoners’ families, whether they could read or write, and whether they felt guilty about their crimes and were penitent. Kunsman’s photograph’s span about 12 years’ worth of visits to the prison.
He will give a gallery talk at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24. The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 31. Admission is free. Standard gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Info: Call 724-652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org
NETWORKING
The Western Pennsylvania Chapter of Women in Manufacturing invites local women in manufacturing to join then for a relaxed meet and greet to learn more about the chapter and its benefits.
The event will be from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Fresh Grounds on 172 Main St, Greenville.
WiM works to empower women workers and strengthen the manufacturing sector. As a 501(c)(6) non-profit trade association, WiM is dedicated to supporting, promoting and inspiring women who have chosen careers in the manufacturing industry.
More info: www.womeninmanufacturing.org
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Professional Organizer Night is 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, featuring Dianne Warner, owner of Joyous Home Organizing. Learn about how to organize your home. One attendee will win a gift basket.
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20. This month’s book is “A Fine Line” by William G. Tapply. Copies are available at the front desk.
» Pub Trivia Night for ages 21 and up is 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Bring a snack to share, and BYOB. The lightning round is “unknown factoids.”
» The Brown Bag Book Club for kids in grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. This month’s book is “The House with a Clock in Its Walls” by John Bellairs. Bring your own supper. The group will also be watching the movie. Contact Miss Heather for a copy of the book.
» Moms with babies and toddlers are invited to join a playgroup that meets every Friday morning. Toys will be available. Bring your own snacks.
» Storytime for kids ages 3 to 6 is held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Each half-hour session has a special theme and sometimes a craft and snack. There are also costume events and holiday parties. Kids will be introduced to group participation and new books and authors, and will gain some independence before going to preschool or kindergarten.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» Join the Mercer County Conservation District at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, for a virtual walk through the Munnell Run woodlot. Call the library to register.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays starting Aug. 28. Register by the Thursday before each session. Students must have their own library card. If a students registers and does not show up, their account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.