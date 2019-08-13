THINGS TO DO
AGRICULTURE
• The 71st annual Butler Farm Show runs through today at the farm show grounds, 625 Evans City Road, Butler. There will be exhibits, tractor pulls, crafts, rides and food.
Info: Call 724-482-4000 or visit www.butlerfarmshow.com
CLASSES
• Join guest artists and Moraine Preservation Fund volunteers for a watercolor workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Owlet Gift Shop in the McDanel’s area on the North Shore of Moraine State Park, Portersville. All skill levels are welcome, and the workshop is free.
Bring your own watercolor painting supplies. If not, materials will be provided. After a short walk, the group will practice some easy techniques.
Reservations are required by calling 724 368-9185.
• Collage Coffee and Art House, 221 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts kids’ craft classes every Saturday with a retired Grove City art teacher and stained glass artist. Cost is $2 for ages 2 to 4 with classes at 9 a.m. The cost is $5 for ages 5 and up with classes at 10 a.m.
Register at the coffee shop, or online at collage.coffee/events
FUNDRAISER
• Barkeyville United Methodist Church hosts a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday. Cost is by donation. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert, and beverage.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Friends of the Library annual used book sale will be held during regular library hours through Friday. Books and materials will range in price from 25 cents to $2 today. From Monday to Wednesday, buy a bag for $5; and on Thursday and Friday, buy a bag for $1.
» Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s book is “The Promise” by Oral Lee Brown. Copies are available at the front desk.
» Professional Organizer Night is 6 p.m. Aug. 19, featuring Dianne Warner, owner of Joyous Home Organizing. Learn about how to organize your home. One attendee will win a gift basket.
» Moms with babies and toddlers are invited to join a playgroup that meets every Friday morning. Toys will be available. Bring snacks.
» Storytime for kids ages 3 to 6 is held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Each half-hour session has a special theme and sometimes a craft and snack. There are also costume events and holiday parties. Kids will be introduced to group participation and new books and authors, and will gain some independence before going to preschool or kindergarten.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MEETING
• The “ole” Bashline Hospital alumni breakfast group meeting will be held at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Eat ‘n Park, Springfield Township. All alumni and hospital friends are invited.
RSVP by Sunday by emailing dnl.bash@gmail.com or calling 724-992-1054.
OUTDOORS
• Enjoy a full moon paddle on Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park, Portersville, from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday. Meet at the Pleasant Valley launch on the South Shore. Ages 12 and up are welcome; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks and gear will be provided, or bring your own. Life jackets are required.
Register by calling 724-368-8811.
• The Mercer County Conservation District and DCNR State Parks host the Sturgeon’s Moon Moonlight Kayaking from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Launch 3 at Maurice K. Goddard State Park, Sandy Lake. All equipment will be provided including life vests. Bring a snack and drink, and a headlamp. Participants must be at least 14.
Register by Monday by calling 724-662-2242.
• Learn the basics of stand-up paddle-boarding from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday on Lake Arthur at Moraine State Park, Portersville. Meet at the McDanel’s Launch on the North Shore. This is open to ages 15 and older; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants must possess basic swim skills. Participants are likely to get wet, so dress appropriately and bring a towel and change of clothes.
All paddle boards and equipment will be provided including life jackets. All participants are required to wear a properly fitted life jacket while paddling.
Register by calling 724-368-8811.
PETS AND ANIMALS
• A K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hovis Auto and Truck Supply Distribution Center, 1000 Champion Drive, Springfield Township, a half-mile west of Grove City Premium Outlets off of state Route 208. The five-week league will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
All ages and ability levels are welcome. Cost is $15 per dog/handler team.
Info and registration: Contact Billy Woodman at bwoodman.2@gmail.com or call or text 724-494-4048, or visit “Grove City K9 Toss & Fetch Club” on Facebook.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for Aug. 14.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
• North Liberty Presbyterian Church, Grove City, hosts its annual Tractor Sunday with a blessing of the harvest and concert on Aug. 18. Adult Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. with guest leader Steve Plyler sharing the gospel followed by outdoor worship and blessing of the tractors at 11 a.m.
A hot dog social will be held after the service. Bring a chair and table service, and a dish to share. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided. The SLIM Brothers will perform after lunch, singing southern gospel and traditional and contemporary hymns.
The event will end with ice cream and a hayride. Tractors will be on display.
Info: Call 724-794-4383 or email northlibertypc@gmail.com
