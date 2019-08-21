THINGS TO DO
BINGO
• Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary Post 852 is teaming up with the Sons of the American Legion to host bingo at the American Legion on the third Monday of each month. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird special is 6:30 p.m., and regular bingo is 7 p.m. It is open to the general public. This is a non-smoking venue.
• The public is welcome to play bingo every Thursday at John R. Huff American Legion Post 220, 1946 Mercer Grove City Road, Pine Township. Doors open at 5 p.m.; early birds play at 6:30 p.m.; and regular play is 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible and non-smoking. The kitchen will be open.
CONCERTS
• Blackwood Arts in Harrisville hosts Adam Swanson’s ragtime concert at 2 p.m. Aug. 25. Swanson has become known as one of the world’s most foremost performers of ragtime and early American popular music, and he is the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old Time Piano Playing Contest.
For reservations call 724-735-2813.
• Grove City Realty presents the 2019 Downtown Sounds Concert Series from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month through August at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in Grove City. The rain location is Grace United Methodist Church, Grove City.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Shannon’s Kandy Kitchen will sell sweet treats at the concerts.
• New Visions for Lawrence County hosts its Summer Concert Series at Riverwalk Park, New Castle. The final concert is 6 p.m. Friday with music from Juvenile Characteristics and an end-of-summer carnival.
Bring chairs or blankets. Food will be sold, and admission is free. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be held at The Confluence next to the park.
FARM MARKETS
• The Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in downtown Grove City.
Info: Visit oldetowngrovecity.com or “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook, or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at Gateway Park in downtown Slippery Rock.
Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook, call 724-374-3276, or email srcfarmersmarket@gmail.com
FUNDRAISER
• Hopewell Theatre kicks off its 2019-20 season with a fundraiser at 6 p.m. Sunday at A La Cart Catering, 429 Lisbon St., Canfield. There will be a buffet, cash wine bar, entertainment, and silent auction. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by visiting hopewelltheatre.org or calling 330-746-5455.
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts a natural history program about beavers from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There will be an indoor presentation followed by an outdoor walk to search for these industrious creatures.
Info: Call 724-794-6011.
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, offers these programs:
» Learn about venomous snakes of Pennsylvania during a presentation set for 6 p.m. Thursday. Meet at Pavilion 7 in the McDanel’s Launch Area on the North Shore.
» Join the park naturalist at 4 p.m. Friday to learn about salamanders and other critters. Meet outside the Davis Hollow Marina Office on the North Shore. There will be a 15-minute walk to the stream. Wear sturdy shoes, and bring water shoes and bug spray.
» Go on an “owl prowl” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Meet next to the Bear Run Launch on the South Shore. After a brief discussion about owls that prowl the night woods in Pennsylvania, take a walk to look for the creatures. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.
» Join certified yoga instructor Michele Miklos for a free yoga session at 4 p.m. Saturday in Eisler’s Grove on the South Shore. Learn the basics of yoga. Bring a yoga mat or a towel.
Registration is recommended by emailing Michele at michele@earthempoweredyoga.com
» Explore the Shannon Run area of Lake Arthur with a paddle at 9 a.m. Sunday. Meet at Mount Zion Church. Participants will learn about basic kayak tips and the area’s wildlife and plant life. This is for ages 12 and up; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayaks and gear will be provided, or bring them. Life jackets are required.
Register by calling 724 368-8811.
VETERANS
• The Butler VA’s Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Program is hosting its annual Summer Health and Wellness Event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday on the lawn at the Abie Abraham VA Clinic, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler.
There will be a farmer’s market, healthy grilling demonstration, information on the VA’s wellness programs, fitness classes, door prizes, and more. Veterans and their families, and community members are invited.
Info: Call 878-271-6484.
