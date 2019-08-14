THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVE
• Vitalant is hosting a community blood drive from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Grove City Medical Center in the hospital’s education center. Vitalant is the supplier of all blood products for GCMC patients.
Donors must be at least 17 years old and weigh a minimum of 110 pounds. Most medications are acceptable, and blood donations can be made every 56 days. Walk-ins are welcome, but pre-registration is preferred by calling 724-450-7191 or by registering online at www.vitalant.org
CALLS FOR TALENT
• The Bach Society, a community choir, will begin its 2019-20 season on Monday, Sept. 9. Practices are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in Fellowship Hall at Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City.
Info: Interested singers can contact the group via the Facebook page “Bach Society Community Choir,” or by calling 724-450-0636.
• The Olde Town Harmony Barbershop Chorus welcomes new members of all ages, male and female. Rehearsals are 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Center Presbyterian Church, 333 Center Church Road, Pine Township. The group encourages people to get together, enjoy good music, learn new songs, and improve their singing skills while having fun.
CONCERTS
• Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents Marquis66 performing classic rock at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at RiverStone Farm, 352 Foxview Road, Foxburg, rain or shine. Doors open at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating. Picnics are welcome. Adults are $20, students are $5, and children under 6 are free.
Info: Tickets can be purchased at the concert, or by visiting www.alleghenyriverstone.org or calling 724-659-3153.
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert Series is held at noon Fridays through September at 259 S. Main St., Butler.
Info: Visit www.butlersymphony.org or call 724-283-1402.
ETC.
• Downtown Zelienople will host the Music and Magic event at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. There will be Harry Potter trivia and wizarding magic. Attendees are asked to wear their finest robe and bring their wand.
Info: Call 724-316-2312 or visit www.gozelie.com
• The historic Tarbell House at 324 E. Main St. in Titusville will be open for tours on Wednesdays during the summer. The Tarbell House is the 1870 childhood home of pioneer investigative journalist Ida M. Tarbell.
She is most known for writing “The History of the Standard Oil Company,” which contributed to the breakup of the Standard Oil Trust in 1911. The first floor is operated by the nonprofit Oil Region Alliance as part of its educational programs within the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
Info: Contact house manager Juliet Hilburn by calling 814-677-3152, ext. 121, or emailing jhilburn@oilregion.org
• The 19th century gristmill at McConnells Mill State Park, Portersville, is open for the season. Regular hours are 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday; the gristmill closes after Labor Day. Admission is free, and staff or volunteers give tours at 1 and 2 p.m.
Info: Park at the Kildoo Picnic Area and hike down the stone steps to the mill. Limited parking for people with disabilities may be available next to the mill. Group tours can be schedule by calling 724 368-8811.
FAIRS AND FESTIVALS
• The Lawrence County Fair is held through Saturday, Aug. 17, at the fairgrounds, 464 Midway Road, New Castle.
Info: Call 724-654-7745 or visit www.VisitLawrenceCounty.com
• The Shaker Woods Festival will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17, 18, 24 and 25 at 44337 County Line Road, Columbiana, Ohio. Enjoy handcrafted items, food, live entertainment, artisans, demonstrations, and more.
The festival honors the 18th-century Shaker community, a group of industrious and devout people whose inventions include the washing machine, spinning wheel and flat broom, as well as clothespins and packaged seeds. Shaker furniture is known for its simple, beautiful lines and fine workmanship.
Daily admission is $8 for adults. Kids 12 and under are free. No pets or alcoholic beverages are permitted. Children’s strollers are not recommended.
Info: Call 330-482-0214 or visit www.shakerwoods.com or follow “Shaker Woods Festival” on Facebook.
FARM MARKETS
• The Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in downtown Grove City.
Info: Visit oldetowngrovecity.com or “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook, or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at Gateway Park in downtown Slippery Rock.
Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook, call 724-374-3276, or email srcfarmersmarket@gmail.com
OPEN HOUSE
• The historic McClintock-Steele-Waitz House, also known as the Coal Oil Johnny House, located at 167 Old Bankson Road at the south end of Oil Creek State Park at Rynd Farm in Oil City, will be open for free guided tours in August and October.
The first Open House is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. There will be children’s games and stories. The next open house is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with historic re-enactors.
Info: Call 814-677-3152, ext. 116, or email or jburden@oilregion.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The New Castle Community YMCA is hosting a back-to-school event for local families from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the downtown location. It is free and open to the public, and part of the agency’s Family Fun Night Initiative.
Attendees are encouraged to come dressed for the first day of school for family fun activities like Zumba and family bonding games. Kids can create a bookmark and stop by the free school supply store. There will also be music, an Adagio Health Education and Snack station, and a chance for families to win a one-month free family membership.
Volunteers are needed for this event, and registration is encouraged by visiting www.ncymca.org.
Info: Call 724-658-4766.
• The Rock In River Fest and PA Stone Skipping Championship presented by the Franklin Fine Arts Council will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Riverfront Park in Franklin. There will also be kids’ activities, food, a rock-painting competition, kayak rides, and more.
The stone-skipping event starts at 1 p.m. for youth and amateurs. Professionals compete at 3 p.m. The pro division consists of many talented skippers from all over, including Kurt “Mountain Man” Steiner, a Guinness World Record holder with 88 skips.
Info: Visit www.franklinpa.gov, call 814-437-1619 or check out “Franklin, PA - Events/Marketing Office” on Facebook.
