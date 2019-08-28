THINGS TO DO
CALLS FOR TALENT
• The Bach Society, a community choir, will begin its 2019-20 season on Sept. 9. Practices are held from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in Fellowship Hall at Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City.
Interested singers can contact the group via the Facebook page “Bach Society Community Choir,” or by calling 724-450-0636.
• The Olde Town Harmony Barbershop Chorus welcomes new members of all ages, male and female. Members rehearse 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Center Presbyterian Church, 333 Center Church Road, Pine Township.
The group encourages people to get together, enjoy good music, learn new songs, and improve singing skills while having fun.
ETC.
• The seventh annual Tour Route 7 60-Mile Yard Sale will be held Saturday, covering the area south of Hubbard to Conneaut, Ohio.
Most sales are set for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be food and restroom stops along the way.
Info and maps: Visit www.TourRoute7.com or call 330-876-3178.
FARM MARKETS
• The Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in downtown Grove City.
Info: Visit oldetowngrovecity.com or “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook, or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at Gateway Park in downtown Slippery Rock.
Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook, call 724-374-3276, or email srcfarmersmarket@gmail.com
REUNION
• The 34th Annual Bashline Hospital Alumni Reunion will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 10 at Eat ‘n Park, 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township. Lunch is at noon.
Attendees will order from the menu and pay their own way plus tip. Each person is asked to bring $3 toward 2020 expenses.
RSVP by Sept. 3 by contacting Lucia Bashline at 724-992-1054 or dnl.bash@gmail.com
STAGE AND THEATER
• The Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown is opening the 2019-20 season with “The Man with the Plastic Sandwich.” Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Sept. 1, 6 and 7; and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 8.
Fired after 20 years at the same job, Walter Price encounters three offbeat and provocative characters while contemplating his options on a park bench. Laughs abound as Walter figures out just what to do with his life.
For tickets, call 330-746-5455 or visit hopewelltheatre.org
