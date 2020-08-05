THINGS TO DO
AGRICULTURE
• Have your dial gauge pressure canner checked by the Mercer County Extension Office to make sure it’s accurate and ready for canning season. Drop off your canner lid with gauge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township.
There will be a drop-off bin at the side door next to the greenhouse. Include your name and phone number inside the lid. The lids will be available for pickup between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14. If you need to make alternate drop-off arrangements, call 724-662-3141. There is no charge.
FOOD GIVEAWAYS
• The Jubilee Ministries International Nourishing Others Well-being Project along with the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania is sponsoring a drive-through food giveaway for up to 1,500 families at noon today, Aug, 5, at Shenango Area High School, 2550 Ellwood Road, New Castle.
Each family in need will receive fresh milk and other dairy products, premade frozen meals, frozen meat, dry goods and fresh produce. The boxes will be loaded directly into vehicles by volunteers, while supplies last.
Info: www.jubileeministriesint.com or www.cccwp.us
• The Mercer Salvation Army is accepting applications for back-to-school clothing. Eligibility is income-based children in kindergarten through 12th grade who live in the 16137 ZIP code. Participants from last year’s program are eligible this year. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 18. Info: Call 724-893-6031.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Harmony Museum Grill ’n Chill Raffle offers a grand prize of a $500 gift certificate to Herb Brittner’s Smokehouse plus a Steelers backpack cooler. Tickets are $5 each, or five for $20. The winner will be drawn Aug. 20.
Tickets can be purchased online at HarmonyMuseum.org or at the museum shop, 222 Mercer St., Harmony; and the smokehouse, 150 Magill Road, Zelienople. Proceeds support the museum, and each raffle entrant receives a free museum admission.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• All August programming at the Grove City Community Library will be done virtually. Follow the library’s website, Facebook page and Miss Heather’s Facebook for the latest information. These events have been announced:
» The Friends of the Library used book sale set for this month has been canceled. Donations of books are not being accepted at this time. Used books can be purchased from the library’s own book shop, which is in need of volunteers. Info: email renee.coyne@gmail.com or gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
» The Monday Night Virtual Book Club will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10. This month’s book is “The Burgess Boys” by Elizabeth Strout. Contact the library to receive a Zoom invitation for the club.
» The library staff is hosting a one-day used book sale 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 12 at Grove City Memorial Park. Books are $5 a bag, and DVDs and CDs are $2 each. Bags will be provided.
» The library has had to cancel fundraisers, so monetary donations are needed to continue programming and services and to buy new materials.
» Patrons can access hundreds of free online resources with their library card by visiting lamb.overdrive.com
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The first hour each day is reserved for the most vulnerable population. It will be closed Aug. 19 for staff training.
Toys and games will not be available, seating is limited, appointments must be made for computer use, the number of patrons will be limited, and curbside pickup is available by appointment.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
