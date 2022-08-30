THINGS TO DO
• W3B, a special event station of the W3LIF Mercer County Amateur Radio Club, will be active through Sept. 5. The club is celebrating Buhl Park in Hermitage, where they will have operators on hand through Monday, which is Buhl Day and Labor Day. Check them out at shelter 1. Info: Visit W3LIF.org
FESTIVALS
• The 43rd annual Lake Latonka Fall Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. There will be more than 120 vendors plus food, auction, bake sale, raffle prizes and more.
Info and directions: Visit www.lakelatonkafallfestival.com or “Lake Latonka Fall Festival” on Facebook.
• Slippery Rock VillageFest will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in downtown Slippery Rock. There will be music, rides, games, food, vendors and more. Info: Visit “Slippery Rock VillageFest” on Facebook.
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» More than 1,000 popular magazines are available to for patrons with a library card; they can be read on any device through the Libby app. Info: Download the app or visit grovecitypalibrary.org/libby_grove-city1.pdf
» A “Downton Abbey” tea for ages 18 and up will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the library. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. Formal attire is requested; prizes will be given for the best outfits.
» Kids ages 3 to 12 are invited to adopt a seashell from the library. Give it a name, take it home, read to it and share the photos with Miss Heather.
» Learn how to make recipes inspired by Harry Potter with the Hogwarts Baking Club for kids in first through sixth grade. Miss Heather will post a new video each month demonstrating the recipes.
Each participant will have to complete the challenge. Those who complete the recipe and share their photos on the group’s private Facebook page will be entered to win cooking equipment. Contact Miss Heather to register.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It is closed Sept. 5.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» Half a Pig Pork Raffle tickets are available at Windy Knoll Grocery Store and at the library. Tickets cost $10 each and the drawing will be held Labor Day weekend. Pork is provided by Minor’s Acres.
» Story time for preschoolers is held 10:30 a.m. Thursdays at the library.
» Virtual story time for preschool-aged kids is held at 10 a.m. Mondays via Zoom. It is open to anyone in the New Castle District Area of libraries. The Zoom meeting ID number is: 86132992668, or find the meeting link on the library’s website.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
• Mercer Area Library, offers these programs and services:
» Stop by the library at 6 p.m. Sept. 6 for an open session for computer help.
» Join the Mercer Library Quilt Group from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 7 and 28 for an all-day sew. Everyone is welcome. Bring a lunch, drink, show and tell item and a project to work on.
» Preschool Story Time is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays followed by Preschool Free Play. Call the library to register.
» Schedule a one-on-one session to get help with using your computer, table or smartphone.
» The library needs circulation desk volunteers. Computer skills and availability to volunteer weekly and one Saturday a month are preferred.
Mercer Area Library is located at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is closed Sept. 3.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
• Slippery Rock Community Library offers these programs and events:
» Story time is held at 5:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:15 a.m. Tuesdays at the library; and at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 234 N. Main St., Harrisville.
» Playtime with educational toys and socialization for toddlers and preschoolers is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
» Girls Who Code meets at 5 p.m. Thursdays. The organization aims to empower girls to have confidence in science.
» The Canine Club meets at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. Students work with therapy dogs on social emotional situations. This program is held in conjunction with the social work department at Slippery Rock University.
» The Detective Club meets at 4 p.m. Wednesdays to explore the techniques of investigators by thinking critically and looking for and interpreting clues.
» Geri Fit – senior fitness classes intended to improve balance and build strength – is held from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays.
» Dungeons and Dragons for teens and young adults is held at 4 p.m. Wednesdays.
» Seniors are invited to come to the library at 2 p.m. Wednesdays for socialization, games and lunch.
» Book club meets at 2 p.m. the second Thursday of the month. The Books and Brews club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday at area restaurants.
Slippery Rock Community Library, 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com or “Slippery Rock Community Library” on Facebook.
OUTDOORS
• Maurice K. Goddard State Park, Sandy Lake, hosts an introductory archery course for Girl Scouts ages 5 to 18 that will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Equipment is provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes.
Register by contacting Jared McGary at jamcgary@pa.gov or 724-932-3142, ext. 109.
• McConnells Mill State Park, Portersville, hosts these events:
» Hemlock Heroes, 8:30 to 10 a.m. Sept. 4; meet in the Breakneck Falls parking lot off of Cheeseman Road. Learn all about the Eastern hemlock, the Pennsylvania state tree.
Join a park naturalist for a two-mile hike along the Slippery Rock Creek on Breakneck Falls Trail. Bring water and a snack.
» The 19th century gristmill is open 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through October; it will be opened on Labor Day.
Admission is free. Tours are given at 1 and 2 p.m. or by request. For group tours, call 724-368-8811.
• Pymatuning State Park, Jamestown, hosts these programs and events:
» Island Exploration by Kayak, 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 3. Join park staff to explore the north end of the park. This is for ages 16 and older. Register by contacting Emily Borcz at eborcz@pa.gov or call 724-932-3142, ext. 106.
» Girl Scouts Love State Parks: Fishing, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 9. Girl Scouts are invited to learn about healthy, lifelong physical activities and basic fishing skills. Equipment will be provided.
Register by contacting Jared McGary at jamcgary@pa.gov or 724-932-3142, ext. 109.
PETS AND ANIMALS
• 3 Thirty Three Apothecary Espresso Bar and Cafe, 121 Enclave Drive, Suite B, New Castle, presents a special ”Caturday” adoption event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Enjoy coffee while meeting with volunteers and animals from Grove City Area Pet Rescue and Lawrence County Animal Relief Fund. A portion of cafe proceeds will be donated to the rescues.
• The Mercer County Reptile Show is held every other month at the Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St. Ext. The next one is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 17.
Come check out local reptile and amphibian breeders along with wholesalers, enclosures, food and supplies. Admission is $6; kids 10 and under are free. Info: Visit “Mercer County Reptile Show” on Facebook.
RECYCLING
• Grove City Area Federal Credit Union, 1600 S. Center St. Ext., Pine Township, hosts a free community shred event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 10.
The credit union will also be collecting donations for the Grove City Community Food Pantry. Non-perishable food products, hygiene items and monetary contributions will be accepted.
