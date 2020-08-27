THINGS TO DO
PROGRAMS
• A virtual “meet and greet” with the Penn State Master Gardeners will be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 10. They will be discussing the program and application process.
The program includes a volunteer training course designed to provide experienced home gardeners with the information and skills needed to share their knowledge with others.
Weekly classes will be held online starting Oct. 1 through March. In exchange for 40 hours of instruction, candidates must volunteer 50 hours with Penn State Extension.
The program fee is $200. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 25. For more information, call 724-662-3141.
Register for the meet and greet by Sept. 1 by calling 724-662-3141 or emailing MercerExt@psu.edu
SPECIAL EVENT
• The Western Pennsylvania Civil War Reenactors Society hosts the Camp Maxwell Civil War Encampment 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 29 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 30 at Grove City Memorial Park, West Main Street, also known as state Route 58.
VOLUNTEER
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts Wood Duck Volunteer Day from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 29. Meet at the boat launch area off of Route 528. Volunteers will be cleaning wood duck nesting boxes.
Social distancing guidelines will be place. Participants must have a face mask and bring their own hand sanitizer. Info and registration: Visit events.dcnr.pa.gov
• Grove City Relay for Life needs volunteers. The next planning meeting is 6 p.m. Sept. 1 in the basement of Grace United Methodist Church, Grove City.
