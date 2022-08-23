THINGS TO DO
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce has announced these events and programs:
» The second annual Bigfoot Boogie 5K Trail Race and Hike will be held Sept. 10 at Grove City Memorial Park, where participants will follow the back part of the trail across from the pool. Registration, which includes a T-shirt, starts at 7:30 a.m. and costs $15 for ages 6 to 13 and $30 for ages 14 and up.
The kids’ race starts at 8:30 a.m. followed by the second race at 9 a.m. Top finishers will receive a medallion created by Wendell August Forge. Info: Visit runsignup.com/bigfootboogie
» The Trade Show and Wellness Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at Grove City Memorial Park. Admission is free. Park at Grove City High School.
There will be interactive screenings and wellness screenings plus vendors and prizes.
» The 41st annual Chamber Day Golf Scramble will be Sept. 14 at Grove City Country Club in Pine Township. Lunch is at noon followed by golf at 1 p.m. There will also be dinner and prizes. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and prize donations and volunteers are needed.
The chamber office is at 119 S. Broad St., Grove City. Info: Call the chamber at 724-458-6410, email info@shopgrovecity.com, or visit www.shopgrovecity.com or “Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce” on Facebook.
FAIRS AND FESTIVALS
• The Great Stoneboro Fair will be held Aug. 31 through Sept. 5 at the fairgrounds, 2381 Mercer Road, Stoneboro. Enjoy rides, food, music, animals, exhibits, milking contest, kids’ activities, rodeo, harness racing, demolition derby and fireworks.
Admission is free on Aug. 31. Info, schedule and tickets: Call 724-376-2852 or visit “The Great Stoneboro Fair” on Facebook or stoneborofair.info
• Slippery Rock VillageFest will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 in downtown Slippery Rock. There will be music, rides, games, food, vendors and more. Info: Visit “Slippery Rock VillageFest” on Facebook.
CONCERTS
• The Band Jam Grassroots Music Festival will be held Aug. 26 and 27 at Cooper’s Lake Campground in Worth Township, Butler County. This family-friendly event celebrates local artists and their music with a variety of genres.
Tickets are $25 in advance for both days, or $35 at the gate. Kids 17 and under are free. There will be activities, food and vendors. Camping is being offered separately. Info: Visit thebandjam.com
• David Phelps performs 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Grace Church, 538 Main St., Harmony. The contemporary Christian artist has won multiple Dove and Grammy awards and is known as the powerful tenor for the Gaither Vocal Band.
Info: Visit www.davidphelps.com or call 724-452-7270.
HISTORY
• The Western Pennsylvania Civil War Re-enactors Society and the 10th Pennsylvania Infantry, Company G, host Camp Maxwell Aug. 27 and 28 at Grove City Memorial Park.
There will be military camps, artillery units, displays and battles each day. There will be a memorial ceremony on Sunday at the military monument at the park. Info: Visit the “Camp Maxwell” event page on Facebook.
LIBRARY PROGRAMMING
• The Grove City Community Library, 125 W. Main St., Grove City, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Info: Call 724-458-7320 or visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook.
• Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Info: Call 724-376-4217 or visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook.• Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer, is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-662-4233 or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
• Slippery Rock Community Library, 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com or “Slippery Rock Community Library” on Facebook.
OUTDOORS
• Goddard State Park, Sandy Lake, hosts a program about native plants and their uses from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 27. Meet at the park office.
Park staff will lead a short walk to find plants and discuss how ancient cultures used them. Please wear closed-toed shoes, and the walk includes uneven terrain.
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts these events:
» Eagle and Osprey Cruise, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; meet next to the Owlet Gift Shop at McDanel’s Area on the North Shore. Take a ride on Preston’s Pearl pontoon boat with a park naturalist to look for these birds at Lake Arthur. Cost is $17. Info and registration: Call 724-368-9185.
» Hike with the Humane Society, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26; meet at the Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area on the South Shore. Join a park naturalist and the Butler County Humane Society for a 1.9-mile hike on the Sunken Garden Trail.
Hikers are welcome to bring their dogs, and they will learn about safety hiking with a dog. Dogs must be friendly and on a leash; be prepared to pick up after your dog. Bring water and a snack.
» Night Hike, 8 to 10 p.m. Sept. 1; meet at pavilion 7 at McDanel’s Launch Area on the North Shore. Join a park naturalist to look for nighttime creatures. Bring a flashlight. Register by calling 724-368-8811.
FAMILY FUN
• Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, 1831 Perry Highway, Springfield Township, hosts Touch a Truck from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 27. Admission is free and the event will be held rain or shine.
There will be construction vehicles, police cruisers, farm equipment, fire trucks, clowns, music, photos and more. Kids can get items like sunglasses and fire hats from the Volant Lions Club. Info: Visit www.leesburgtouchatruck.com
