THINGS TO DO
MUSIC
• The Mercer Community Band presents “Mercer County Jamboree” on Friday on Mercer’s Courthouse Square as the final concert of its 45th anniversary season.
Chuck Thorpe will serve as master of ceremonies. Dr. Hendley D. Hoge serves as director; Douglas A. Butchy as associate director; and D. Lee Caldwell as assistant director.
The concert starts at 6 p.m. with a repertoire featuring gospel, country, bluegrass, patriotic, and novelty numbers followed by the main performance at 7:30 p.m. Mercer’s Trinity Presbyterian Church will host an old-fashioned ice cream social and the Mercer Community Band will sell fresh popcorn.
Bring a chair or blanket. In there is severe weather, the concert will be held in the Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St. Info: Call 724-699-9124.
• The Allegheny Boys Quartet is retiring. The well-known local singing group formed in 2006 and has performed some 300 concerts in a tri-state area. Their four-part harmony feated a lead singer, a baritone, a bass and a tenor. Accompaniment was always live, provided by their own keyboard player.
Even though the four guys live quite a distance apart, they were always able to meet at an interim location for rehearsals between concert events. Paul Stahlman provides the accompaniment and is the lead singer, and lives in Frogtown (near New Bethlehem). Dave Armant is the bass singer and is from Meadville. Butch Nichols the baritone is from Sharon, and Jim Hanna the tenor is from Franklin. During their 16 years, the group made four CD recordings.
Their final public event will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church’s ”Music by the Lake” night in the sanctuary at 3096 Sandy Lake-Grove City Road (Route 173) a half-mile south of Sandy Lake. Admission if free. The program will also include instrumentals by Mike Burkhardt, the group’s first piano player.
• Friends of Goddard State Park hosts Music at the Marina 1 p.m. to dusk Aug. 13 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 14 at Maurice K. Goddard State Park, 684 Lake Wilhelm Road, Sandy Lake. Enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, 50/50 raffle, fireworks, care cruise and more at the Lake Wilhelm Marina.
Admission is free, though donations are welcome. Info: Visit friendsofgoddard.com or the Friends group on Facebook.
• Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents ”Dance to the Music” with the InTransit Band at 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at RiverStone Estate in Foxburg. Gates open at 5 p.m.
Bring your own picnic and lawn seating. Wine, beer and water will be sold. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students and can be purchased at the gate with cash or check, online at alleghenyriverstone.org or by calling 724-659-3153.
HISTORY
• Join local historian and storyteller Bill May at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, in Butler County’s Alameda Park’s Carousel Shelter for his new presentation, ”Butler’s Lost History.” It will feature stories and photos of the Nixon Hotel, Aland’s Toy Store, the Alameda Airport, four generations of a Butler family lost in the Johnstown Flood, the cannons in Diamond Park, visits by American Presidents, the Memorial Park swimming pool, Lafayette’s Visit to Butler, Clearview Farm, how the VA Hospital came within 15 minutes of not being located in Butler.
The free event is sponsored by Butler County Parks and Recreation.
Info: Bill May, 724-504-3648.
FUNDRAISERS
• Grace United Methodist Church in Grove City will hold a rummage/bake sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, featuring great deals, lots of treasures and delicious baked goods. At 1 p.m., buy a bagful (the church supplies the bags) for just $2.
Questions: Call the church office at 724-458-8660.
MEETINGS
• The Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. in Grove City Memorial Park at the Optimist Pavilion. All are welcome; there will be ukuleles.
REUNIONS
• Pymatuning Joint High School Class of 1953 will meet for its summer get-together at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at The Gable Inn, U.S. Route 322 east of Jamestown. Classmates will meet on the back deck and order from the menu. The class will host its regular monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Byler’s Restaurant in Jamestown. Members of the PJHS Class of 1954 are invited to attend both of these events.
• The New Wilmington High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50-year reunion in 2023. The committee continues to search for a number of classmates; anyone who has not been contacted can submit their info to wahs1973classreunion@gmail.com. Anyone unable to attend should email their contact information to help update class records.
BACK-TO-SCHOOL
GIVEAWAYS & DRIVES
• Mercer Salvation Army is sponsoring a back-to-school clothing and supplies program for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must live in the 16137 Zip code, meet income eligibility, and did not participate in the 2021 program.
Applications are available from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays Aug. 11 and 18 at the Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Parents or guardians must provide a current photo ID, household income information, and birth certificates. Information: call 724-893-6031.
• Through Sept. 5, Grove City Premium Outlets is holding a back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim.”
Customers can contribute any type of denim apparel, including jeans, jackets, shirts and skirts. Shoppers simply drop off their gently worn denim items at donation depot in the food court and receive an additional 10% off their total purchase at participating stores. All donated denim products will then be sent to All Good Things thrift shop in Grove City to be recycled.
• The Mercer County Council of Republican Women is collecting new and gently-used backpacks and small/medium-sized duffel bags that will be donated to the children who are served by Mercer County Children and Youth Services. Donations can be dropped off at Mercer County Republican Headquarters, 124 S. Diamond St., Mercer, on Friday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon or Thursday, Aug. 18, from noon to 2 p.m.
Email Ann Coleman at acoleman6758@gmail.com with questions or to arrange for a pick-up.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Jefferson Township Fair runs through Saturday at the fairgrounds, 7409 Lamor Road. There are exhibits, animals, food, rides, games, children’s activities, music, truck and tractor pulls, cow pie bingo, fireworks, helicopter rides and more. Info: Visit the Facebook page or jeffersontwpfair.com
• Grove City Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Skip Sample will present “100 Years of Rotary in Grove City” at noon Thursday at Grove City Memorial Park. Pizza will be provided.
Mrs. Sample and her husband, the late John Sample, will be recognized for their work on behalf of Rotary.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15. at Notre Dame Church. The group will also meet at 6 p.m. Aug. 29, Sept. 12, and Sept. 26 in the church’s Founders Room. Regular meetings resume in October. which are typically the first and third Monday of each month except on holidays. Information: Renee at 724-981-5435.
• The Mercer County Breast Cancer Support Group will not meet in August. Regular meetings are 6 to 7:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month.
• A new Griefshare Support Group at Bethel Life Worship Center, 655 Clarksville Road, Hermitage, will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays starting Sept. 14 and concluding Dec. 14. To register, call 724-685-1298 or visit www.Griefshare.org.
• Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery support group offered by Bethel Life Worship Center in Hermitage meets each Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the church, 655 Clarksville Road. The program provides recovery support for hurtful relationships, codependency, sexual addictions, the need to control, procrastination, gambling, pornography, overworking, overeating, guilt, anxiety, drugs, rage, fear, grief, divorce, abuse, anger and lying.
• Local churches and community groups will ”unite for recovery” at 1355 S. Center St. Ext. in Grove City from 1 to 6 p.m. Aug. 20. Organizers aim to end the stigma and shame of trauma, mental illness, and addiction issues. There will be free food and prizes provided at the outdoor event, with more than 20 resource tables, testimonies and live music by Ben Acor, Kyle Costal, and Principle 8. All are welcome. Information: 724-992-9668 or 814-282-9358.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
• Steward Medical Group offers free hernia screenings on Aug. 15, 22 and 30 at Sharon Regional Diagnostic and Specialty Center, 2526 Wilmington Road, New Castle; Aug. 16, 23 and 20 at Steward Surgical Specialists, 2425 Garden Way, Suite 101B, Hermitage; and Aug. 12 and 26 at Sharon Regional Family Medicine, 551 Greenville Road, Mercer.
Call 724-654-3010 to schedule an appointment.
OUTDOORS
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts these events:
» Perseid Meteor Shower on Preston’s Pearl, 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at McDanel’s Launch Area on the North Shore. Check out the meteor shower from the observation deck of the Preston’s Pearl pontoon boat with the park naturalist and Moraine Preservation Fund volunteers.
Bring binoculars if available and dress for the weather. Cost is $17; this is for ages 12 and up. Register by calling 724-368-9185.
» Watercolor Wednesday, 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 17 at McDanel’s Launch Area on the North Shore. Supplies will be provided, or bring your own own. This is open to all skill levels. Cost is a $2 donation. Register by calling 724-368-9185.
» Local author Polly Shaw presents “Glacier Lakes of Western Pennsylvania: Lake Prouty, Lake Watts and Lake Edmund” at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 in pavilion 7 at McDanel’s Area on the North Shore. Learn about local lakes of the past and local creeks were blocked by glaciers.
