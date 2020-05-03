THINGS TO DO
• Grove City Area Meals on Wheels is accepting new clients. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to the aged, convalescent and handicapped individuals in the community. The meals are delivered directly to their homes by a friendly, caring volunteer. This allows clients to live independently in their own homes, and is a safety net for those who live alone.
Hot meals are $4 each with the option to add a cold meal for an additional $2. Delivery locations include Grove City, Mercer, Leesburg, Slippery Rock and Harrisville.
Sign up for long-term or temporary deliveries by calling 724-458-5371 or emailing gcamow@gmail.com
FUNDRAISERS
• Grove City Area Pet Rescue hosts “$5 Fridays.” The organization is raffling gift baskets on their Facebook page. To enter, donate $5 to the rescue through the Facebook page, or through PayPal using the rescue’s email address: grovecityareapetrescue@gmail.com
• The P.E.O. annual indoor yard sale has been rescheduled for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 12 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad st., Grove City. There will be household items, jewelry, glassware, crafts, seasonal decorations and books.
Breakfast, lunch, desserts and beverages will be sold. Proceeds benefit scholarships.
Info: Visit peointernational.org
