THINGS TO DO
CANCELLATIONS
• The annual Slippery Rock Village Fest set for Sept. 26 has been canceled.
ETC.
• The Crawford County Historical Society presents “5 Minutes of Crawford County History” on its Facebook page and Instagram account most weekdays. Join them at 6 p.m. for Facebook Live posts, or check out the videos later on Facebook and Instagram: facebook.com/CrawfordCoHistoricalSociety or instagram.com/crawfordpahistory
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross encourages healthy individuals to keep scheduled donation appointments and to make new appointments for the coming weeks. This will ensure a stable supply throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Only donors with appointments will be accepted. Donors are asked to bring a mask, or wear one that will be provided. If you must cancel your appointment, please notify the organizers as soon as possible.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 1 to 6 p.m. May 8 at VFW Post 6404, 215 Walnut St., Sharpsville.
» 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 11 at New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St., New Wilmington.
» 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 14 at East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City.
» 1 to 6:30 p.m. May 18 at Jerusalem Christian Church, 560 Donation Road, Greenville
FUNDRAISERS
• Grove City Area Pet Rescue is hosting “$5 Fridays” starting April 24. For the next five Fridays, they’ll be raffling gift baskets on their Facebook page. To enter, donate $5 to the rescue through the Facebook page, or through PayPal using the rescue’s email address: grovecityareapetrescue@gmail.com
• The Harmony Museum is hosting an online restaurant raffle fundraiser to help support local businesses. The grand prize is $450 worth of gift cards to restaurants and other businesses in and around Harmony and Zelienople that are still open for take-out orders or online sales.
Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. The winning ticket will be drawn on May 31.
To buy tickets or for more information, visit HarmonyMuseum.org
