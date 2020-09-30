GROVE CITY – 2020 is the year of celebration of many important events, both nationally and locally. The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum has captured five of them in a window display that will be available until December at its headquarters, 111 College Ave..
The first event showcased is the 75th Anniversary of the end of World War II, which focuses on the victory in Europe May 8, 1945, and the victory in Japan on Aug. 14, 1945. The society can boast of ownership of two historic issues of the Pittsburgh Sun Telegraph, and a complete copy of General Marshall’s Victory Report on the winning of the war in Europe, which, when published, cost $1.
In the window there are copies to see of the surrender documents touting the end of the war in the Pacific, enlistment posters, and a picture of Grove City serviceman Frank Alessio during his service as a guard at the beginning of the Nuremburg Trials that began in November 1945.
April 26, 1920, was the anniversary of the first broadcast of the Grove City College radio station. On display is the actual first radio, a Harmon radio, used for those broadcasts. Dr. Harmon was a professor at the college, instrumental in its development.
It is appropriate at this particular time in history, when Americans have recently celebrated the incredible life of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a soldier for women’s equality, that the society also celebrates in its window the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote, Aug. 26, 1920. View a copy of the 19th Amendment to our Constitution, which guaranteed that right.
That same year, artist Margaret Williams became the art director at Grove City College, and the society proudly displays many of her paintings. Visitors are welcome to the society’s museum from noon to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays until it closes for the winter on Dec. 12. Many of her prints are available for purchase in the museum shoppe, and make wonderful Christmas gifts.
The fourth occasion recognized is the 100th anniversary of prohibition in Grove City. On display are the minutes books from the Grove City Chapter, Women’s Christian Temperance Union.
A prominent Grove City resident, Dr. E. J. Fithian, founder of Bessemer Gas Engine and Bessemer Motor Truck Co., campaigned for governor in 1920. He traveled the state seeking support in his 1917 Winton House car built in Grove City at McKay Carriage Works, a picture of which is on display. Mementos and books from his prohibition library also are on display.
The final element of the window is a painting of the iconic fountain at Grove City Memorial Park, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. It is particularly impressive that during this COVID experience, the park has been used by many hundreds more people than usual in 2020 because of the space it provides to social distance, the opportunity it offers for picnicking, the space it provides for exercise, or the solemnity of a quiet walk.
