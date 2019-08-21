Older drivers in Pennsylvania can save 5 percent on their insurance, every year for three years, by taking a driver-improvement class.
Motorists age 55 and older must attend a two-day seminar to qualify.
Once they have completed it, they need only attend a one-day refresher course to renew an insurance discount.
Locally, Seniors for Safe Driving presents the PennDOT-certified highway safety education programs. No classroom or road testing is involved.
Info: Visit www.seniors-forsafedriving.com.
Upcoming classes:
• 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 30, Greenville Senior Center, Greenville.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11, Lakeview Manor, Stoneboro.
•5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 19 and 26, UPMC Womancare Center, Hermitage.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 18, UPMC Greenville.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18, New Wilmington United Methodist Church, New Wilmington.
• 1 to 4:15 p.m. Oct. 15 and 17, Shenango Valley Senior Center, Hermit age.
• 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 14, McGonigle Ambulance Service, Hermitage.
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 and 24, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Greenville.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 12, Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City.
• 5:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 and 21, UPMC Womancare Center, Hermitage.
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3, in Gallagher Hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary, Mercer.
To register for a class, call 800-559-4880 or 724-283-8845 or register online at www.SeniorsForSafeDriving.com
