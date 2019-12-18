REORGANIZATION
Lakeview School District
Lakeview School District board members met on Dec. 2 to reorganize.
Scott J. Lewis, Jimmy L. Arbogast, Steven L. Beggs, David P. Pears, and Gage M. Bartholomew were sworn in.
Lewis was named board president; Bradley E. Doyle, vice president; and Adam A. Raymond, treasurer.
Other board members are Betty L. Moore and Jeffrey D. Engstrom.
In 2020, work sessions will be held at 5:30 p.m. on these dates: Jan. 16, Feb. 13, March 12, April 16, May 14, June 18, Aug. 13, Sept. 17, Oct. 15, and Nov. 12.
Regular board meetings will be held at 6 p.m. on Jan. 20, Feb. 18, March 16, April 20, May 18, June 22, Aug. 17, Sept. 21, Oct. 19, and Nov. 16.
The July meeting will be a combined work session and regular meeting starting on 5:30 p.m. on July 20.
The annual reorganization meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, and a combined work session and board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21.
All meetings are held in the board conference room at the district’s main office.
