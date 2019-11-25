GROVE CITY – The Grove City Area School District PTO is raising money through a partnership with Wendell August Forge.
The forge is making custom metal ornaments and key ring that feature an eagle – the district’s mascot.
Community members can place orders with any elementary school student, or by emailing the PTO at grovecitypto@gmail.com
Aluminum ornaments are $12, and bronze ornaments and aluminum key rings are $15.
On Nov. 19, several PTO members visited Wendell August in Springfield Township to meet with Carol Snyder, inside sales representative, and Len Youngo, the master die engraver who created the design.
Members representing the PTO were: Shannon Walters, president; Lisa Gamble, fundraiser coordinator; and Patti Bardy publicity coordinator.
Grove City Elementary PTO is a nonprofit organization that supports school enrichment programs, and they are thankful for the opportunity to work with Wendell August Forge.
In other PTO news, the organization has announced an attendance incentive. Each class at Highland and Hillview schools will earn points if certain people attend PTO meetings: 5 points for the homeroom teacher, and 1 point each for a parent or guardian.
The class with the most points at the end of each month will get a special treat. There will be a bigger surprise at the end of the school year for the teacher and class with the most points overall.
The PTO meets at 6 p.m. in the Hillview cafeteria on Dec. 12, Jan. 9, Feb. 13, April 16, and May 14.
For more information about Grove City Elementary PTO, go to its Facebook page, Grove City Area School District PTO, or email grovecitypto@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.