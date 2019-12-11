THE Jackson Center Presbyterian Church Christmas dinner followed the Dec. 8 worship hour.
This was a tureen dinner, and I was wondering what I could make and share there. I found a coconut macaroon recipe in the 1935 Presbyterian Church cookbook, submitted by Mrs. Dr. Redmond. (that is the way her name was printed in the book. Her husband was an area medical doctor.)
Looking at a 1951 cookbook, I found a baked corn recipe, submitted by Mrs. Thomas Brazel. Thus, I made both and they were on the very large buffet table, amongst a great variety of foods.
Jane Buckley, church organist/pianist, and the vocal choir provided beautiful music during morning worship. This was the lighting of the second Advent candle by Chris and Abbey Clark and family. (Last week, Nancy Baseflug lit the first Advent candle.) Christmas Reflections of children and youth were by Madison and Devin Hazlett and Hannah Crane.
•
History in the Making roundtable at the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer, will feature Presidents of the United States from Harry Truman through Gerald Ford, 1945-1977. This would include Dwight “Ike” Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson and Richard Nixon.
To be held Tuesday, this roundtable discussion could bring history buffs back to MCHS headquarters many times. Along with these men helping to create history, it would be interesting to learn the individual styles of leading, characteristics that made them outstanding over their political rivals. The architecture of the presidential libraries of each former president is very different, and there is wonderment of who was to say what historical info was chosen to preserve in these beautiful libraries, for future scholars to study.
And let’s not forget the first ladies, and their significant influence over their husbands’ decisions and society as well.
To learn of the time of the free and open to the public roundtable, call the office at 724 662 3490 or email info@mchspa.org
•
Each year I receive a Christmas card from former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn, and this year’s card includes two boys from one of the countries they work with through The Carter Center. The Carter Center’s goal is waging peace, fighting disease and building hope.
Jimmy Carter, at age 95, is the oldest living president, and also the longest lived president. He was recently seen using a hammer at one of the Habitat for Humanity houses, another project of the Carters, where houses are built, renovated or repaired in several countries.
Former President Carter’s term of office was 1977-1981, thus he is not included in the upcoming MCHS roundtable discussion.
