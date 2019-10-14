ORGANIZATIONS
Stoneboro Celebration Committee
The Stoneboro Celebration Committee met on Monday evening, Sept. 16, at the Stoneboro Fire Hall.
The committee is planning on the fifth annual Polar Plunge, which will be held Jan. 1 at Stoneboro Lake. More details will be finalized at next month’s meeting.
Plans are also being made for the annual Night at the Races event, which will be held on Feb. 29 at the Stoneboro Fire Hall.
Committee members will be soliciting for Chinese auction baskets after the first of the year. Tickets for this event will be available at the next meeting.
Anyone wanting to buy and name a horse for the event for $10 can contact William Everall at 724-376-2206. Also, tables can be reserved for this event.
The date for the 2020 Summer Celebration was set for June 26 to 28. Plans are being made for this annual event.
The committee had resignations from two very dedicated individuals and is in need of some interested individuals to become members.
The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 22. Area residents who are interested in helping this group are welcome to attend.
