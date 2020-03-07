ORGANIZATIONS
Stoneboro Celebration Committee
The Stoneboro Celebration Committee recently met and discussed plans for the fifth annual Night at the Races, which was Feb. 29,at the Stoneboro Fire Hall.
The group is also planning activities for the community celebration that will be held June 26 to 28. There will be a pet parade, dance, arts and crafts vendors, food, music, parade, fireworks, Sunday church service and antique and classic car show.
The group’s next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Stoneboro Fire Hall. Anyone interested in helping out is welcome to attend.
Democrat Women of Mercer County
President Kim Powell welcomed members and guests to the February meeting of the Democrat Women of Mercer County. Reports of officers and committees were given by Donna Piroga, Sue Long, Sandy Laurie and Deborah Roberson.
Roberson, government and legislative issues chairwoman, spoke on the recent impeachment hearings and the State of the Union address. In his remarks, Trump promised to lower drug costs for seniors. Some in the chamber chanted HR3, referring to the House bill passed in 2019 to do just that, but it languishes on Sen. Mitch McConnell’s desk. Rep. Mike Kelly, like Trump, touts his support of lowering drug costs. Kelly voted against the bill.
Judy Hines, special assistant to Pennsylvania Democratic Party chair Nancy Patton Mills, discussed how delegates will be selected to participate in the upcoming Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
Hines said, ““This year, State Committee voted for an open election. There will be no endorsements.” A special election will be held March 17 for state representative in the 8th District to fill the remainder off Tedd Nesbit’s 2020 term. Hines encouraged voters to attend a meet-and-greet for Democratic candidate Phil Heasley that was to be held Feb. 27.
Mercer County State Committeewoman Diane Syphrit, who works in the travel industry, raised concerns about suspension of the Global Entry Program in New York State by the federal government and whether it will affect other states in the future. As a frequent business flyer, Syphrit’s Global Entry card allows her to enter the U.S. in an expedited manner. Obtaining the card is not an easy task. One has to go through a background check, be fingerprinted, photographed and pay a fee. This process can be completed only in certain locations. In Syphrit’s case, it was a two-hour drive.
In New York alone, suspending the program has affected 300,000 top international business travelers. Homeland Security says it’s to make America safe, but New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo filed suit against the Trump Administration citing its in retaliation for a recent bill passed by New York legislature.
Luanne Salaga, Fair Districts PA, Mercer County coordinator, said “HB 196 has passed the state House and now goes to the Senate. Instead of judges being elected statewide, judges will be placed into districts. That way they’ll be able to be gerrymandered. Opponents of this legislation are asked to call or write state senators to voice their opposition. SB 1022 and 1023 are also of concern. They would create an independent commission to draw congressional districts, something a majority of Pennsylvanians favor.”
Next meeting will be 10 a.m. March 14 at Hermitage City Building, 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage.
Donations for AWARE and Mercer County Community Food Warehouse are accepted at every meeting.
