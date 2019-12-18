ORGANIZATIONS
Fredonia American Legion Auxiliary
The Fredonia American Legion Auxiliary Dec. 11 meeting was the organization’s Christmas party. Twelve senior members and three junior members attended.
The auxiliary sent gift boxes to military addresses, and Christmas cards to commissaries, nursing home veterans and three members who are in care centers.
The group held a children’s Christmas party; thanks to Santa for visiting. Attendees enjoyed the treats that each member brought, and the card game with prizes.
Remember to send in membership dues before the end of the year.
The next meeting will be held Jan. 8, weather permitting.
Mercer County Salon 318 of 8 and 40
Mercer County Salon 318 of 8 and 40 met on Dec. 5 and My Brother’s Place in Springfield Township, and the Christmas party was held. Fifteen partners and guests attended.
The group was honored to have its Departmental Chapeau Carol Randolph and her traveling companion, Deb Williams, in attendance.
An edible goodies auction was held to benefit the departmental bakeless bake sale.
Attendees ordered off of the menu, and a card game with small gifts that each partner brought was held.
The organization will hold a bake sale on Dec. 20 in Pleasantville.
There will be no meetings in January or February. The next meeting will be held on March 12 at American Legion Post 299, Sharon.
Spring Pouvoir will be held on April 4; more information will be mailed. Please remember to send membership dues.
