ORGANIZATIONS
Eakin Reunion
The Lavina Williams Eakin and William John Eakin family reunion was held Aug. 3 at the Clintonville Pavilion.
A buffet dinner was enjoyed by 33 cousins and guests.
Larry Eakin, president, conducted the business meeting. Pat and Courtney Eakin gave prizes to the children.
Barbie Frye and Paula Deems were on the table committee.
Election of officers was as follows: Larry Eakin, president; Kathy Grossman, vice president; Dona Dempsey, secretary; and Jean Milliron, treasurer.
The meeting was closed by singing “Blest Be the Tie.”
