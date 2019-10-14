Organization reports from Sept. 27, 2019

ORGANIZATIONS
Mercer County Salon 318 of 8 and 40
The Mercer County Salon 318 of 8 and 40 held its monthly meeting on Sept. 12. There were 11 partners in attendance.
Giving a donation for a deceased partner was discussed, as was setting up a Constitution and Bylaws and Christmas Party committees.
Fall Pouvoir will be October 18-19. Rooms are available at the Quality Inn in Bedford, and the meeting will be held Saturday at the Bedford American Legion Post. Lunch will be $10 payable at the door.
The October meeting will be held at Hoss’ in Meadville at 11 a.m. with a Chinese auction. All partners are invited to attend. 2020 dues is now due; sent them to Caissier Sharon Evan.
Democrat Women of Mercer County
The summer months found members of the Democrat Women of Mercer County involved in Juneteenth, marching in fair parades, manning booths, registering voters and working to elect local candidates campaigning for the November election.
President Judy Hines introduced Daniel Smith Jr., Cranberry, declared 2020 candidate for 16th Congressional District. He said he’s an ordinary person who wanted to step up. When asked why, Smith said, “I sum it up in one word, it’s passion. We as representatives should listen. We should be held accountable, we should be accessible and town hall meetings are essential”. Smith said he feels our rural areas are being deprived and ignored by our current representative in Congress.
Margaret Lucas, candidate for Judge of Mercer County Court of Common Pleas, stressed the importance of getting out the vote and how the DWMC can help. Lucas was asked about Bar Association ratings and briefly discussed the structure. She said a candidate who does not receive over 50% of votes in every category is not rated, not because the bar voted not to rate him.
State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-7th, reported an opportunity for bi-partisan action on cyber and charter school reform. He said the economic bleed from our school districts will continue if reform doesn’t take place.
The Mercer County Democratic Fall Banquet will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17, at the Park Inn by Radisson, West Middlesex. Featured speaker is Lt. Governor John Fetterman will be the featured speaker. For tickets, contact Judy Hines or Chair Andy Harkulich at drewhark23@gmail.
The next meeting is 10 a.m. Oct 12 at the Hermitage Municipal Building, 800 N. Hermitage Road.
