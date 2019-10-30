ORGANIZATIONS
Stoneboro Celebration Committee
The Stoneboro Celebration Committee met on Oct. 21. Josh Heckman, president, welcomed three new members to the group.
Plans for the fifth annual Polar Plunge at Stoneboro Lake were completed. This year the event will take place at 11 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, at the beach, which has been closed for the past two years.
In celebration of the fifth year, it was decided to have a Polar Plunge Party beginning immediately following the plunge. This will take place at the Stoneboro Fire Hall. Pork and sauerkraut will be provided for a donation, and residents are asked to bring a dish to share.
Anyone participating in the polar plunge will be entitled to participate in a corn hole tournament for free. There will also be a big screen TV for viewing of the bowl games, which will be raffled at the Night at the Races in February. This will also be a BYOB event.
The design for the T-Shirt was chosen. They will be available for purchase for $15 in early December or may be ordered by contacting a committee member as a limited number will be available.
Plans for the annual Night at the Races on Feb. 29 at the Stoneboro Fire Hall were also discussed. Tickets will cost $25. A table of 10 can be reserved for $400, which includes wine and cheese and naming of five horses. Individuals may also own and name a horse for $10. These tickets will be available at the November meeting.
Anyone wishing to provide an item for the Chinese auction may contact a committee member. Volunteers are also needed to help with this event.
Planning for the Summer Celebration for June 26 to 28, 2020, is also in the preliminary stages. The celebration parade will be held later in the day on June 27 and is sponsored by the Stoneboro Fire Department.
Rides were discussed; several ride companies have not yet responded with requests for information. Juvenile Characteristics and Pan Tropix have been considered for entertainment for the celebration.
The mural for the side of the former Henry’s store was also considered, and the committee is hoping to be able to secure funding from the PA Council for the Arts, and various individuals and businesses to move forward with the mural.
The next monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 the Stoneboro Fire Hall. Anyone interested in planning, offering ideas or volunteering with events is encouraged to attend the meetings. For more information, contact Mayor William Everall at weverall@windstream.net or by phone at 724-376-2206.
Fredonia American Legion Auxiliary
The Fredonia American Legion Auxiliary met on Oct. 9 with six officers and one member in attendance.
Five members collected 66 community hours. Birthday and sympathy cards were mailed. Correspondence from members and department were read and acted on.
The group collected $407.08 worth of school supplies that will be delivered to the four school districts. Thank you to Angel Ministries from the Milledgeville Presbyterian Church, which donated 25 mats for the military.
Each member is asked to donate at least 10 Christmas cards, with stamps to be taken to Butler VA. The group will be making packages for its military list; if anyone would like to donate, everything is needed by the November meeting.
If the members pay dues before Nov. 15, they will get a discount. The next meeting is Nov. 14. Tri-Co. Council will meet Nov. 21. The Legion’s Veterans Day Dinner will be Nov. 9; call the Legion at 724-475-2347 to reserve a dinner.
Mercer County Tri-County Council
The Mercer County Tri-County Council of the American Legion Auxiliary met on Sept. 26 at Sharon American Legion Post 299. The meeting was opened with prayer by Chaplain Diane Filer, and regular ritual by President Deb Rowe.
There was one member there for the first time, Wendy Donner from Unit 299. There were eight officers, seven units, and 17 members present. Community hours collected were 5141.
The department president’s theme is “Every veteran love, never alone, always remembered.”
Membership goal dates were given. The following programs were discussed: Americanism, standing rules, community hours, juniors, poppies, scholarships, and Girls State. The next meeting will be held Nov. 21 at Midland Unit.
