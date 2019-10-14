Organization reports from Oct. 13, 2019

ORGANIZATIONS
New Hamburg Countryside Garden
On Oct. 2, the New Hamburg Countryside Garden Club enjoyed their annual fall outing. This year’s trip was to Edinboro. After meeting at 9:30 a.m. in Greenville, the 12 members present traveled to Edinboro, and enjoyed the morning with a presentation at Goodell Gardens and Homestead.
This is a non-profit organization that was initially begun by the sole-remaining heirs to the Goodell family estate, sisters Carrie and Margaret Goodell. The purpose of the sisters was to create an education-oriented botanical garden and arboretum on a portion of the 78-acre Goodell family farm. There the sister’s wish for the farm to become a non-profit public garden has come true. It offers a variety of programming including education and music series, a farmers’ market and other special events.
They are in the process of renovating an old barn where they plan to hold many different activities. It is home to a variety of native, rare and extirpated plants and is open to the public for tours during the season. Reservations are required for group tours of eight or more.
After touring the farm, the group then traveled to the Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm and Corn Maze for lunch. The ranch started out as a family dairy farm that 27 years ago turned into a fully operational buffalo farm. The ranch is run by Dan and Mickey Koman. Buffalo meat is a healthy choice for an all-natural, grass-fed, hormone and antibiotic-free, red meat alternative. Their bison are processed under USDA inspection and professionally vacuumed-sealed for freshness.
The club enjoyed lunch with many members trying a bison burger.
The group conducted a small meeting and is still looking for a new secretary. Shirley Zahniser will not be able to attend next month’s meeting, so Claudia Gardill volunteered to run it.
Hostesses who planned and organized the outing were Linda Normand and Kay Riley. Door prizes of handmade soaps and decorative soap dishes were won by Donah Barber, Shirley Zahniser and Kathy DeWeese.
The Nov. 6, meeting will be held at the Greenville Veterans of Foreign Wars. New members are always welcomed and may call 724-588-2582.
