ORGANIZATIONS
Fredonia Lions
As 2019 rolled to a close, the Fredonia Lions completed their agenda with donations to Lakeview Helping Hands, Fishes and Loaves, Salvation Army, Good Shepherd Center, Reynolds After School Backpack program and the Mercer Children’s Aid Society.
In addition, the Lions manned the Red Kettle for Salvation Army at Fredonia branch of Mercer County State Bank, gathered for their annual Christmas Party at the Fredonia Presbyterian Church at which the Lions and guest enjoyed entertainment by the Mercer High School Show Choir and Santa’s visit and handled the Sundance Arena Rodeos concession needs.
With the onset of 2020, the Lions initial plans include:
1. Rodeos at Sundance Arena, which total 9 in the next 3 months
2. 62nd Pancake/Buckwheat & Sausage Day at Stony Point Grange to be held March 14,
3. Consideration for increasing the amount of dollars in the annual scholarship awards to the three high schools within our community,
4. Adding a scholarship for a current year graduate of the Mercer County Career Center,
5. Planning a Sweetheart Night for the Ladies to be held at the Gallery Grille on Feb. 19
6. Preparation for any and all community needs.
Lions opened 2020 with Rodeos at Sundance the first and third Saturdays in January, inducting new Lion Josh Adams and hosting District 14F Governor Bernadette Holzer and Mercer County Commissioner Scott Boyd at their Jan. 22 gathering at the Lion’s Den.
District Governor Holzer opened her presentation with the announcement of awards earned by several members of the Fredonia Lions Club. Dennis Smith received a certificate for 10 years of service, Bill Alexander for 15 years, Paul Mitchell for 30 years and Ray Cannon for 40 years. In addition, Clint Glover and Joel McDowell were honored with the 14F Distinguished Scouting Service Award.
Following the awards presentation, Deputy Governor Holzer briefly outlined her three goals for District 14-F for her administration.
Increasing membership, Plus 2 Program, is aimed at each club in her district move the membership needle by at least two new members.
Training for Lions members in the ways of Lions International and advancement within the district.
Raising the 14-F District funds available to Lions International Fund for disaster relief, such as the Australia fires, to $75,000 annually are the three goals of Holzer’s tenure.
Governor Holzer concluded her remarks with emphasis on this spring’s state Lions convention to be held at the Bayfront in Erie, 14-F is the host district and she is planning on the clubs throughout the area attending and showing all Lions the district’s resourcefulness. The convention dates are May 13-17 with many activities and social gatherings for all Lions in attendance.
King Lion Charlie Skyes then introduced Boyd, who thanked the club for their community service and continual promotion of the gifts that abound in Mercer County. Boyd outlined that Mercer County is dependent on tourism for much of its economic existence and the future growth and development of our county is dependent on all. The commissioner stressed the promotion efforts through improved infrastructure, addressing of areas of blight and targeting those for improvement, upgrading of the bridges under county responsibility and the advancement in methods and security in the county prison system.
Boyd concluded his remarks with information that many positive inquiries regarding economic relocation, site development analysis and construction are in the planning and developmental stage throughout the county. There are many positive signs surfacing in the county which point to new industry and retail growth finding its way into Mercer County.
The Lions’ business concluded with these reminders:
• Mercer County Career Scholarship committee meeting with Career Center personnel and Lions Dennis, Joel and Thom.
• Nominating committee meeting to prepare slate for spring election.
• Placemat campaign with 27 advertisers complete and will be ready for distribution Feb. 10.
• Sweetheart Night, Feb. 19 at Gallery Grille.
• Pancake/Buckwheat and Sausage Supper at Stony Point Grange, March 14. Serving hours 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets available from any member, $7.50 advance, $8 at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.