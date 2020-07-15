Residents graduate, receive honors
• Maxwell Chomas of Grove City was honored this spring by the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University in Atlanta for earning a Quantitative Economics Award during the 2019-20 academic year.
Established by economist Harold Ball, a Ph.D. alumnus, this award is given annually to recognize distinguished performance in quantitative economics.
• A Grove City College team that included current and former Grove City-area residents recently won the “short film” category in the second annual Veritas Film Festival, which was hosted by the college and Veritas Arts.
The festival itself was to be held at the Guthrie Theatre in Grove City and on campus, but it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The judges still reviewed more than 700 entries and chose winners for seven categories.
Robbie Weaver, GCC class of 2019, won the top prize in the short film category for his film “Treebeard Brown,” highlighting a local band that includes a few Grove City College alums.
Current Grove City College students Addie Reynolds, Catie Fluharty and Adam Sweet worked with Weaver on the seven-minute short film.
Reynolds grew up in Grove City, and several members of the band were her teachers in high school.
