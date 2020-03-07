ON CAMPUS
Local residents graduate, named to dean’s lists
Colleges and universities have released information about local residents who have graduated, and those who were named to dean’s lists:
• These individuals graduated from Clarion University of Pennsylvania in December:
» Grove City – Christopher Best, master’s in business administration; Alexander Day, bachelor of science in computer science, cum laude; Noelle Fretts, master of science in special education pre-K-8/7-12 with reading concentration; and Amanda Ginnis, bachelor of science in business administration in paralegal studies.
» Mercer – Jensen Sirofchuck, bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology and a head injury and concussion management certificate, summa cum laude; Nicole Young, bachelor of science in education in early childhood/special education, magna cum laude; and Taylor Zacherl, bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology, magna cum laude.
• Colleen Dominici, a 2018 graduate of Grove City High School, was named to the fall dean’s list at Penn State Behrend. She is studying biology and plans to be a pre-med student in the near future. Her parents are Karen Garland and Mark Dominici.
• Kerstynn Montgomery of Grove City graduated on Jan. 19 from Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, with a master of science in education.
• Sara Hake of Grove City was named to the fall president’s list at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C. The president’s list is for students who have a grade point average of 4.0. Hake is studying reaction and sport management.
• Elizabeth Ludwig of Mercer was named to fall dean’s list at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, Pa. She is a graduate of Mercer High School, and she is studying luxury brand marketing and management and strategic communications – advertising and marketing.
