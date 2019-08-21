ON CAMPUS
These area residents have been recognized for their academic achievements:
• These students were named to the spring dean’s list at Geneva College, Beaver Falls: Steven Harmon and Daniel Torok, both engineering majors from Grove City; Elizabeth Donaldson of Jackson Center, communication disorders; and Jeffrey McMahon of Mercer, engineering
• Rusty Williams of Grove City graduated in May from the University of Massachusetts in Lowell, Mass., with a master’s degree in business administration.
• Erika Filer of Grove City was named to the spring dean’s list at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill.
• Andrew Distasi of Grove City graduated in May from the Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, N.Y., with a master of science degree in software engineering.
• These Grove City residents graduated in May from Geneva College, Beaver Falls: Steven Biddle, bachelor of arts in student ministry; and Daniel Torok, bachelor of science in engineering.
• These students were named to the spring dean’s list at Youngstown State University: Paul Drake of Slippery Rock, mechanical engineering; Jessica Cann of Grove City, communication studies social media track; Bereket Hoffman of Grove City, undetermined health and human services major; Kali Ignat of Stoneboro, pre-dental hygiene; Lillian Katavitch of Sandy Lake, special education; and these Mercer residents – Liam McQuiston, communication studies social media track; Steven Smith, computer science; Shawn Smith, information technology database track; Kelly Jarrett, political science; and Lane Snyder, pre-computer science.
• Jessica Cann of Grove City, a communication studies social media track major, and Kali Ignat of Stoneboro, a pre-dental hygiene major, have been named to the President’s List at Youngstown State University for earning a 4.0 grade point average.
• Jesse Fair of Slippery Rock has been named to the spring dean’s list at Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville. Fair is a graduate of Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School.
• Hunter Ligo of Slippery Rock graduated May 18 from Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
