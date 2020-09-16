Norma Daniels celebrates 100th birthday

Norma C. Daniels is celebrating her 100th birthday with a card shower.
Mrs. Daniels is a resident of Quality Life Services, formerly known as Countryside Convalescent Center, 8221 Lamor Road, East Lackawannock Township.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1920, in Branchton, Pa., to the Wigton family.
She married Andrew E. Daniels on July 3, 1942, at Slippery Rock Presbyterian Church. He preceded her in death.
Her children and their spouses are: Carole Gibson (Malcolm), Greenville, S.C.; Daryl Daniels (Yea), Plymouth, Wis.; the late Colleen James; and David Daniels (Mary), Circleville, Ohio.
Eight grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren complete the family.
A homemaker, Mrs. Daniels is a member of East Main Presbyterian Church, Grove City.
Because of nursing home restrictions related to COVID-19, cards must be sent online at www.qualitylifeservices.com and clicking on “Keep In Touch” on the homepage.
