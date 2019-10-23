Mercer Area Elementary School has announced its Students of the Month for September.
They are: William McCandless, kindergarten; Riley Breindel, first grade; Aizlynn Gregory, second grade; Shyla Lorenz, third grade; Amelia Sines, fourth grade; Emily Blough, fifth grade; Josh Borowicz, sixth grade.
Students of the Month are selected based upon qualities like good character, leadership and citizenship.
They must be diligent in study, complete assignments on time, show a strong effort to learn to the best of their abilities, prepare for class, and have good classroom participation.
These students demonstrate excellent behavior in and out of the classroom, are well-mannered, and respectful to peers and teachers.
They also show exemplary character through compassion, honesty and respect by helping to create a positive school environment.
