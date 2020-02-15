EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of an occasional series from Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum showcasing its organizations collections and activities.
Those who read Jan. 4 Allied News article that described the many artifacts in the museum’s medical room, on the second floor of Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, will want to make a stop in front of the College Avenue building and peruse the window designed by Mary Ann McCracken.
Jane Cleary and Marty St. John assisted McCracken with the display, which provides visual highlights into Grove City’s hospital history.
One mannequin is wearing scrubs that belonged to Dr. William Menzies, who was Grove City Hospital’s chief of staff in 1978-79. A second mannequin is outfitted in nurse Jane Cornelius’ original uniform and nurse Dorothy Moon’s signature navy blue graduate cape. Moon is believed to be the only nurse at either Grove City Hospital or Bashline Hospital to perform mission work in Africa.
Guests will wonder at the collection of bedpans, the wooden wheelchair, and other assorted medical artifacts. The exhibition includes beautiful photos of the five hospitals that span Grove City’s medical biography.
Because of the good judgment and generous resources of many, our community has been blessed with a wealth of medical history, and because of the prudence of many, so many artifacts of this history are preserved and donated for all to enjoy.
The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City, is closed for the winter and will reopen April 21. Normal hours are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through mid-December. The museum is closed on major holidays.
For more information, call 724-458-1798, visit www.grovecityhistoricalsociety.org or check out its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.