Sondra Butch, 69, of Dothan, Ala. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. Sunday (2-16-20) in the parlor of First United Methodist Church of Dothan, Ala. Memorial service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the church, with Dr. James B. Sanders III and Glover Funeral Home directing. GLOVER FUNERAL HOME, 1468 Hartford Hwy., …