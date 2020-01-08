Jackson Center news from Jan. 8, 2020

JACKSON CENTER NEWS
The first “dinner table” last week at the Manor in Stoneboro was a success. Hosted by folks from Methodists United in Faith, 37 residents of the Manor enjoyed the meal and socializing with their hosts.
This mission endeavor is planned for two Thursdays each month.
Thinking back several decades, the year 2020 would have sounded like something from science fiction, and here we are... it is 2020. Near my desk, classic rock plays as I type. Phil Collins, Bon Jovi... readers familiar with classic rock know the music is from another decade.
Advances in the sciences are so impressive, but it’s still nice to do simple things like hanging the laundry on the outdoor clothesline on a breezy day. Mother Nature provides a fluff the clothes dryer doesn’t deliver.
Remember to feed the birds. Each morning a blue jay watches near the bird feeders and alerts all others to come and eat. Sometimes a cardinal will be chirping, waiting. And, the chickadees are there to eat before all the seed is out. The nuthatch has such a distinct sound.
The many kinds of birds are visibly appreciative for their meal. The downy woodpecker is waiting for suet. I cut a suet cake into four chunks and put out one chunk a day. An entire suet cake attracted so many starlings and it seemed the starlings ate everything.
In warm weather,a favorite bird is the little wren. The wren sings and sings, such a pretty melody. It’s easier for me to water nectar-filled flowering hanging baskets for the hummingbird, than fill a hummingbird feeder daily with juice. Hopefully, the hummers (in summer) fly to the neighbor’s who always has gorgeous hanging flower baskets, along with the liquid feeders.
