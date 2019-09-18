I.Q. Quilt Club show is Sept. 28

CLARKS MILLS – The I.Q. Quilt Club is holdings its 39th annual quilt show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the New Vernon Grange, 239 Sheakleyville Road, Clarks Mills.
The event includes an array of beautiful quilts to admire. There will be fabric vendors with quilting notions, quilting techniques demonstrations by club members, a country store with quilt-related merchandise, and lunch served by grange members. This year’s theme is “No Place Like Home”.
The $2 entrance fee includes a chance to win a door prize quilt with a home motif or gift certificate donated by vendors. Proceeds will go to local charities.
Those wanting to show quilts are welcome to bring them to the grange between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sept. 27.
Info: 724-376-2124.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.