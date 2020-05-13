EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of an occasional series from Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum showcasing its organizations collections and activities.
When we travel today, we are very careful to choose accommodations that are comfortable, clean, and offer us the amenities we expect for a comfortable night.
We’ve come to expect extra pillows, puffy, quilted bed coverings, unlimited bathroom amenities, and customized temperature control.
Travel back in time, and one finds that travelers in the 1900s to 1950s expected the same when they checked into the Traveler’s Hotel in Grove City, Pa.
However, the level of expectation was slightly different in those days. A visit to the Hotel Room at the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum reinforces that desire.
For some, a visit to that room might evoke memories of a stay at their great-grandmother’s home, while many other items in that room might look very strange to today’s hotel guest.
The furniture is a 1920s bedroom set given to the society from the estate of Mary DeGregory Graziani. It has lovely pieces of rich wood tones.
The lovely quilt is puffy and looks to warm the soul as well as the body. It begs the visitor to jump up and climb in. However, upon a closer look, one will find in the room a metal rack of additional quilts and a crock that would be filled with hot water and placed under the coverings at the foot of the bed before a guest retired to give that sleeper “customized temperature control.”
In later years, radiator heat was added, but no temperature control button came with it – just a window to open if needed.
If a business guest needed to pen a note or prepare presentation materials before retiring, there is a comfortable chair, table, and writing essentials, similar in purpose to those in today’s hotels.
Combs, brushes, shaving supplies, and soap were close by at the little sink found in each room. If a person needed any other bathroom amenities, however, the guest had to travel down the hall to use the one toilet room or the one bathtub room shared by all the guests staying at the facility.
When we are guests in today’s hotel environment, we look forward to what we might find at the breakfast bar in the morning. Although slightly different but no doubt just as appreciated, guests staying at the Traveler’s Hotel were treated to breakfast in the communal dining room before they started the activities of their day.
Treat yourself to a look back to another overnight type of accommodation by visiting the Grove City Historical Society and Museum when it reopens. Watch Allied News for updates on reopening.
