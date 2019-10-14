HARRISVILLE-AREA NEWS
Haunted house opening in Harrisville
The Harrisville Haunter House will have its first opening night tomorrow. The attraction, located in the Harrisville Borough Park, 220 Wick Ave., will run on Thursdays and Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturdays from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission will be $7 and children under 12 will be $5.
Twenty percent of the sales will be donated to Harrisville borough and be used for the Community Day in July. The third Saturday in October from 1 to 5 p.m. will feature “no scare day” so the little ones may take part take in the no scare activities.
Oct. 17 to 20 and 24 to 27 will feature vendors, food and lots more.
For more information. please visit the Harrisville Haunted House on Facebook.
Harrisville council meeting
Next Monday, Oct. 7, Harrisville Borough Council will hold its monthly meeting at the borough office at 7 p.m. The public is welcome.
If you would like to speak at the meeting please contact the office at 724-735-2222 to be put on the agenda.
