Harrisville-area news from Oct. 30, 2019

HARRISVILLE-AREA NEWS
Trick or treat tomorrow
Tomorrow, Oct. 31, is trick or treat in Harrisville norough from 6- to 8 p.m. Please leave your light on if you are giving out treats.
Harrisville Methodist Church as well as the Harmony Evangelical Church will be handing out candy from 6 to 8 p.m.
Borough council meeting
The next Harrisville Borough Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4 at the borough building, 117 S. Main St. All are welcome.
If you would like to be put on the agenda, please contact the borough office at 724-725-2222.
Harrisville VFD Craft Show
This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Harrisville VFD will hold its annual Fall Bazaar. Admission and parking are free. The site at 58 East off Route 8 at the fire department. Park and enter at the rear of the building.
Upcoming craft shows
On Saturday, Nov. 9 the 5h Annual Slippery Rock Marching Band Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p,m. at Slippery Rock Elementary School, at 470 N. Main St.
There will be vendors, crafts, concession, bake sale, and lots to buy for the holiday shopping. Parking and admission are free.
On the same day, Slippery Rock VFD will host their annual craft show from 9-3pm at the fire hall in Slippery Rock, located at 162 Elm St.
Harrisville United Methodist Church
In conjunction with the Forestville UMC, there will be the monthly spaghetti dinner tomorrow, Oct. 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Forestville UMC is at 124 Boyers Road in Forestville.
Mark your calendars for this Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Music on Main concert featured is Life Gate. Harrisville United Methodist Church is at 301 S. Main St. in Harrisville.
