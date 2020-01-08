Harrisville-area news from Jan. 8, 2020

HARRISVILLE-AREA NEWS
Harrisville borough news
December police report:
• 287 miles were logged
• Two warnings and six citations were issued.
• There were 10 complaints and five assists
• There were no summary or preliminary trials.
Year-end police report for 2019:
• 6,267 miles were logged
• 61 warnings, 102 traffic citations and nine non-traffic citations were issued.
• There were 3 arrests
• 347 complaints
• 5 different incidents
• 73 assists
• 31 summary trials with 3 preliminary hearings and one held for trial
Fire Department calls for December
There were 14 assists, one train fire, one medical assist, one controlled burn, one motor vehicle accident for 18 total calls, and 17 hours 13 minutes that allotted to 102 hours and 12 total man hours for the December.
Dog licenses for 2020 are now available at the borough office Tuesday, Wednesdays or Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a law to have your dog licensed and have current rabies vaccinations.
The next Harrisville council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 at the borough building.
