HARRISVILLE-AREA NEWS
Auxiliary seeks donations for soldiers in Alaska
The Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary 852 needs help from the project for its Alaskan Soldier Project. This month they are extremely short in their collection items. The items go to more 400 soldiers stationed in two bases in Alaska.
As of earlier this week they still need 355 sticks of deodorant, 310 tubes of toothpaste, and 312 bottles of shampoo. The items can be dropped off at the American Legion prior to the ship date of Jan. 20.
Next month’s donations are full size Hershey bars, ramen noodles and boxes of premixed packs of apple cider.
Harmony Evangelical Presbyterian Church events
• Wild Game dinner night – The wild game dinner night will be back on Saturday, Jan. 25. Appetizers will be served at 5:45 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
All hunters and outdoor enthusiasts are invited to come. Please bring your favorite meat dish using wild game or domestic meat. Everything else for the meal will be provided.
Kevin Wigton, a gunsmith, will present a short program. To register, call Denny S. or Dane S. or the church office at 724-735-2854 (leave a message) by Jan. 20.
• Community soup dinner – Mark your calendars for Friday, Jan. 31, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. for the community soup dinner. Dinner will be in the Fellowship Hall and is free. There will be a choice of soup, crackers/bread, dessert and a beverage. The dinner is open to the public.
The next one is scheduled for Feb. 28.
Online: www.harmonyepc.org
Harrisville Bulldog Baseball signups
Baseball signups will be conducted on:
• Monday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 8, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Sign-ups will be at the Harrisville American Legion and the leagues are open to all boys and girls ages 5 to 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.