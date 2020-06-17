GCMS inventors place first

Three Grove City Middle School students came in first place for their submission in the Inventionland Institute Regional Invention Contest.
The event was conducted remotely, and video submissions were sent on May 21 via Zoom.
More than 75 schools in states including Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and West Virginia participated. Those schools host the institute’s industry-based learning curriculum, according to a news release from the institute.
The students learned skills like how to build their invention, how to divide responsibilities, and how to present the project.
In the middle school category, the Grove City students won first place for their SweetStraw invention: Ethan Adams, Brooklyn Bibza and Nathan Stanton. Their teachers were Karen Garland and Benjamin English.
Inventionland Institute challenges students to think of a common problem and they must create an invention that will solve the problem.
