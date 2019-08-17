GROVE CITY – Grove City College is offering high school students a chance to earn college credits now at a steep discount.
Qualified juniors or seniors in public, private, or home education can register for online courses and on-campus classes through GCC’s Dual Enrollment Program. Courses may count for high school credit, Grove City College credit and college credit at other higher education institutions.
Dual lets students tpick up two, three or four college credits at less than half the regular cost, which can significantly reduce the cost of a college education and the time it takes to earn a degree. The tuition cost per credit for the 2019-20 academic year for Dual Enrollment Program classes is $165 per credit hour, 70 percent less than than the standard cost per credit hour.
“These dual-enrollment classes allow high school students to begin earning college credit before they have even filled out their first application,” John Inman, vice president for Enrollment Services and Registrar, said. “They also provide younger students the opportunity to experience college-level learning and the excellent instruction that is available at Grove City College.”
Most on-campus courses are available to local dual-enrolled high school juniors and seniors, provided prerequisites have been met. The college catalog has detailed course information.
Aug. 21 is the registration deadline for fall courses. California students are not eligible.
Registration is open for these online courses:
• ACCT 201 Principles of Accounting I
• COMP 141 Computer Programming I
• EXER 215 Medical Terminology
• MATH 161 Calculus I
• MATH 201 Statistical Methods
• PHYS 121 College Physics I (with lab)
• WRIT 101 Foundations of Academic Discourse
For more information or to register for courses, visit www.gcc.edu/dualenrollment or contact Abby Kehr, dual enrollment coordinator, dualenrollment@gcc.edu.
